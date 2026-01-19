Discover rare shells at Kei Mouth’s unique museum

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kei Mouth is home to one of the Eastern Cape’s ocean wonders — the Hazel Jefferies Shell Museum, where visitors will find displays of hundreds of shells from all over the world.

The museum, nestled in the small coastal hamlet of Kei Mouth, about 84km from East London, is one of the few in the country, and is one of two in the province after the well-known Jeffreys Bay Shell Museum.

From legendary Cowrie, rare paper nautilus and tiny baby jam tarts among other collectables, the museum boasts about 600 seashells tucked away behind glass in locked cases, collected nationally and abroad, and some donated by tourists.

The inquisitive mind of Hazel Jefferies, who began gathering shells and later decided to share the beauty of the shells with the public, led to the opening of the museum, in the 1960s, Great Kei municipality spokesperson Akhona Shumane-Cakata said.

The museum is operated by the Great Kei municipality in a room at the municipality’s satellite office in Kei Mouth during working hours from Monday to Friday.

Shumane-Cakata said many of the shells are from the Kei Mouth area.

The museum boasts shells from Kenya where Jefferies lived.

“Viewing is free, but donations are welcome for the upkeep of the museum. It is not a trading centre. However, if anyone would like to donate any shells without compensation, they are welcome.

“Shells were collected by family and friends off the beaches and rocks throughout the world. Shells are collected at low tide after being deposited at high tide,” Shumane-Cakata said.

The municipality advertises the museum in a local newspaper, but Shumane-Cakata said more could be done to advertise and promote it to increase tourism in the area.

She said that when looked after properly, the shells could last a lifetime.

“Hazel Jefferies was a well-respected researcher and conchologist, and was awarded honorary life membership of the Conchological Society of SA. She was also bestowed the awards given to this museum.

“The collection contains some very rare shells, even from other countries. All names are printed next to each shell. A conchologist would be needed to identify the rare shells,” she said.

Jane Ngenge, one of the people who recently visited the museum, said she was elated to have made the discovery.

“I was passing by with my family when I saw a sign pointing towards the museum. At first, I thought I read the signage wrong because I had never seen a shell museum before.

“I was elated when I got inside, and I was shown such a varied collection. It was eye-opening, and I love that they have shells from all across SA,” she said.

Amila Zweni said: “I love shells and always collect them when I’m at the beach. Now that I know there is a museum specifically for them, whenever I came across shells I will collect and donate them to the museum whenever I can.”