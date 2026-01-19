Low note for performers still not paid for December Maskandi festival

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Artists who performed at the annual Maskandi Cultural Festival are still waiting to be paid more than a month after the event. Photo: Sandile Ndlovu

Artists who performed at the annual Maskandi Cultural Festival hosted by the department of sport, recreation, arts & culture in KwaBhaca on December 13 are still waiting to be paid more than a month after the event.

Several performers allege that despite having submitted the required documentation, their payments remain outstanding, forcing them to repeatedly follow up with officials and leaving some under financial pressure.

Among those affected is Buntu Ndabaninzi, formerly known by his stage name Magazine, who entered the music industry in 2018, following in the footsteps of his father, an isiCathamiya singer and guitarist.

Ndabaninzi said the delay had left him struggling financially.

“We had an agreement with the department that we will receive our payments immediately after the performance but I’m still waiting for my payment.

“Transport, back-up singers, instrument players, and dancers remain unpaid to date.

“I hoped to pay them as soon as the money entered my bank account,” he said.

He said the delay in being paid had disrupted his plans to host an event in Centane, as he had used his savings to attend the KwaBhaca festival.

“I started making music in Centane and I was hoping I’d do an event then in December but none of that happened because I was bankrupted,” he said.

Department spokesperson Andile Nduna confirmed that 12 groups had not yet received payment.

“We had a challenge with some payments bouncing back due to incorrect or inadmissible banking details.

“There were also instances where we received invoices very late in the month close to Christmas Day, and the December break affected the quick processing of a few payments,” he said.

‘Big burden’

Former Eastern Cape Maskandi Association chair Mzwanele Ntoyakhe criticised the department for what he said was a lack of communication with the affected artists.

“They [department] have left these artists with a big burden on their shoulders with facing financial strain.

“If they don’t have money to pay artists then they must not host these events.

“Our province will remain behind in terms of development if the department doesn’t care about our artists like this,” he said.

Another artist from a remote area of KwaBhaca, Ezile Cakile, said he had hoped to use his payment to buy his own musical instruments.