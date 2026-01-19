Mabuyane signs SIU probe support letter — six months later

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

More than six months after receiving the initial request, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has paved the way for the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate two controversial Buffalo City Metro projects.

The elite unit requested Mabuyane’s office in June 2025 to sign a letter of support for it to proceed with its probe into the multimillion-rand Leighandre “Baby Lee” Jegels Recreational Park and Marina Glen projects.

The premier’s office initially denied last week that it had received the request and declined to comment further.

However, on Friday, Mabuyane’s spokesperson, Sonwabo Mbananga, said an “administrative error” had occurred, resulting in the delay.

“Officials responsible for the processing of correspondence in the premier’s private office have been accordingly reprimanded.

“The premier has also since conveyed his sincere apologies to both the president and the SIU for the delay,” he said.

Mabuyane signed the letter of support on Friday for the SIU’s work in BCM.

“Premier Mabuyane is of the view that the work of the SIU is a critical cog in the success of the democratic project in South Africa, where there can be no room for corruption and malfeasance,” Mbananga said.

The letter is required for the SIU to get a presidential proclamation to authorise the investigation.

Once a premier has signed, a motivation for the proclamation is processed through the department of justice and sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office.

SIU national spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said: “We really welcome this news, even if it has come six months late, but this means we can carry on with our investigations.

“We should also clarify that the investigation would have continued regardless of the letters being signed.

“After some time, if we did not get a response from the premier’s office, we would have continued with the investigation and dealt with that at a later stage.”

The SIU’s intention to investigate the two projects came to light on Wednesday during a presentation by the unit’s acting head, Mike Koya, of the latest reports on its investigations involving state organs in the Eastern Cape.

Koya was speaking during a strategic session for all committees of the Eastern Cape legislature at the East London ICC as part of preparations for the year.

The Marina Glen leisure and recreation site, popularly known as Ebuhlanti, on the city’s beachfront officially opened its gates at the start of the festive season.

The cost of the upgrade, initially budgeted at R4m, ballooned to more than R31m and was plagued by delays and legal issues.

Informal “braai masters” were forced to relocate to the smaller “Little Mauritius” site, cutting their income, while the management of the project has drawn criticism.

The city said the completion of the project was a major step towards improving public infrastructure, boosting local economic activity and creating inclusive social spaces.

The R87m price tag of the Leighandre “Baby Lee” Jegels Recreational Park, widely referred to as “The Stoep”, raised eyebrows when Mabuyane unveiled the facility in November 2023.

It had been completed and fenced off since 2022.

EFF leader Mziyanda Hlekiso referred to the project at the time as a “veranda stoep” as political parties and members of the public called for an investigation into the money spent.

Metro spokesperson Bongani Fuzile said BCM welcomes the investigation and will fully cooperate.

“We believe that due process must be allowed to take its course, and we trust that the investigation will bring clarity on the matters under review.

“While the process is ongoing, the metro will refrain from engaging on specific details, so as not to compromise the investigation,” said Fuzile.