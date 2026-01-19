Ninth suspect linked to cable theft syndicate arrested

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A ninth suspect linked to cable theft has been arrested and an illegal scrapyard believed to be connected to the syndicate has been shut down.

The operation was conducted by the Buffalo City municipality law enforcement services, working with police.

The latest arrest comes a week after two women were detained in Bhisho on charges related to cable theft.

BCM spokesperson Bongani Fuzile said officers raided a vacant house in Bhisho.

“Over the weekend, officers discovered and raided a vacant house in Bhisho suspected to be used by the cable theft syndicate,” Fuzile said.

“This led to the arrest of a woman who was apprehended while attempting to sell stolen cables to a scrapyard in Bhalasi,” he said.

Authorities have described the group as a syndicate operating across the province, with East London and Bhisho identified as key hotspots.

Fuzile said further investigations led to the discovery of an illegally operating scrapyard and shebeen, where another woman was arrested.

The owner of the premises has been detained on multiple charges.

“During the operation, officers also recovered more than 40kg of copper cable and other items suspected to have been stolen,” Fuzile said.

“Investigations are ongoing, and police are searching for five African male suspects believed to be linked to cable theft activities in the Qonce and Bhisho areas.

“The identities of these suspects are known to the police,” he said.

Residents in Qonce, Bhisho and Bhalasi have been urged to come forward with any information that could assist police in tracking down the remaining suspects.

The two most recent arrests bring the total number of suspects in custody to nine.

They are expected to face charges under the Criminal and Related Matters Amendment Act.

