Outpouring of support for East London shack fire families

Roughly 40 shacks went up in flames in East London's lower CBD on Friday night. Picture: Mark Andrews/Daily Dispatch

Community members, teachers, humanitarian organisations and municipal officials have rallied around dozens of families left destitute by a fire that tore through an informal settlement in the East London city centre.

The blaze, which broke out in the early hours of Friday, destroyed 61 shacks in the C2 settlement in Hill Street, in the lower part of the CBD.

Relief efforts were already under way on Friday, with neighbours opening their homes to displaced families, teachers escorting traumatised children to school and emergency teams distributing food and essential supplies.

Ward 47 councillor Funeka Wolose said she was alerted to the fire at about 3am and immediately went to the scene.

“When I arrived, the fire was still blazing. Two big trucks and one smaller one that had been dispatched were busy,” she said.

Later, Wolose urged residents whose homes were not affected to accommodate those who had lost everything as they were working with the municipality to find temporary shelter for them.

Community leader Ntombikhono Mkomo said officials from the human settlements department and disaster management had instructed residents to compile a list of everyone affected.

“They took the list, but we have not yet been told how people will be assisted,” she said.

Shack residents gather after a fire destroyed about 40 shacks in East London's lower CBD on Friday night. Picture: Mark Andrews/Daily Dispatch (Mark Andrews)

Mkomo said most of the affected children were taken to school by their teachers, while others were moved to safer locations.

“The teachers wanted to remove the children from the scene to prevent further trauma.

“Their school uniforms and other belongings were burnt, so they went to school in the clothes they had on,” she said.

Gift of the Givers spokesperson Ali Sablay said the humanitarian organisation sent teams to the area to conduct assessments and hand over non-perishable food hampers, blankets, toiletries and sleeping mats to the affected families.

Deputy human settlements minister Tandi Mahambehlala also visited the area on Friday.

‘Significant loss’

“The team observed the full extent of the damage and the significant loss caused by the fire. They expressed gratitude that there were no fatalities or loss of life,” Sablay said.

“Our teams, in partnership with Shoprite, provided lunch to the affected families,” he said.

Sablay said about 120 people had been affected.

He said Gift of the Givers was working closely with Buffalo City Metro disaster management officials to confirm the number of children affected and would be providing them with new school uniforms.

BCM spokesperson Bongani Fuzile said the municipality had moved swiftly to provide humanitarian help.

“Buffalo City Metro extends its support and solidarity to the residents following this devastating fire.

“Our teams responded by providing food parcels, infant formula and nappies, with particular attention given to infants and other vulnerable residents who were affected.

“We appreciate the support of Gift of the Givers, which assisted with relief packages over two days, as well as the preparation and distribution of warm meals for children,” Fuzile said..

The blaze is believed to have started from an open cooking fire before spreading rapidly to neighbouring structures.

No fatalities or injuries were reported.

Gcobisa Rwexana, who lives in the informal settlement with three of her children, said she was woken by the commotion and saw the fire had already spread.

She said they ran to the street, where one of the men rushed to report the blaze to the fire department.

“By the time we woke up, the fire was already too uncontrollable for us to save any of our furniture and clothes.

“The only thing I managed to take with me was my children and handbag, which had my ID and children’s birth certificates,” Rwexana said.

Nosphiwo Gxiba said the fire had destroyed all her family’s belongings.

“We couldn’t save anything besides a bag with our important documents because the fire spread very fast,” she said.

Another C2 resident, Gcobisa Rwetyana, said: “We could have lost our lives. Our children could have been seriously injured, but we are grateful to the teachers that helped us with the children.

“This is not the first or second time a fire has broken out in this area. I’m afraid it will happen again. Who knows what might happen next time.”