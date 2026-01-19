Villagers lash out at municipality over water crisis

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Residents have lashed out at the Chris Hani district municipality, which is responsible for providing water to their villages, for failing them. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena

Residents in three neighbouring villages near Komani, which fall under the Enoch Mgijima local municipality, have not had access to clean water since December.

This week they lashed out at the Chris Hani district municipality, which is responsible for providing water to their villages, for failing them and putting their lives and those of their loved ones at risk.

Though Bullhoek, Ntabelanga and Qwabi villages have boreholes that have been supplying them with clean drinkable water for years, they abruptly stopped pumping water on Christmas Eve, leaving hundreds of residents in the three villages without any source of clean water.

One of the community leaders in Bullhoek, Brian Witbooi, described his area as a farming community. The village consists of about 80 homesteads, each with five to seven family members.

“The situation is very bad. The villages all have water pumps, but they have not been working since December 24,” he said on Wednesday.

“After Christmas, we managed to get hold of the repair and maintenance guys from the district municipality, who came to check what was wrong but there was no plan for the villages to have a steady supply of water.”

He said this was after he had made calls to the district council about their plight. However, on many occasions, the phones went unanswered.

He said most of the residents in his village were elderly people, some on chronic medication. They required water to take their medication. Others ran poultry projects and piggeries to sustain themselves and their families. Now the animals were also struggling due to a lack of water to drink, he said.

“I had to take my own bakkie and drive about 8km to another village to buy water. We have a seasonal river nearby but the water is not fit for human consumption, as you find dead and rotting animals in the water. As a result, the water from that river is used for bathing and washing clothes only.”

Empty water tanks

And though some villages had bought themselves water tanks to store water in them many years ago, they were now all empty as there had been no rainfall recently.

Witbooi confirmed he had tried to reach out to the humanitarian aid organisation the Gift of the Givers for help. However, he was informed they were involved in a fire crisis in one of the areas in the Western Cape.

“We are now desperate and angry. This seems to be a recurring problem in our villages. Water is a lifesaving resource. This is a violation of people’s rights.

“Some of the people are now complaining of suffering from painful and runny stomachs,” Witbooi said.

Another villager in one of the three villages, Anathi Mgijima, who serves as a ward committee member, claimed the three areas were shunned when it came to service delivery.

He said though the district municipality had managed to send in a water tanker last week, it ran out midway and some residents could not get any clean water.

He said they were now scared of an outbreak of diseases such as cholera.

Another villager Aphiwe Jacobs said they regarded themselves as the forgotten people of SA as they had been crying for RDP houses from government for years. This was after some houses were damaged by a storm that swept through the area a few years ago.

Roads were also in bad conditions due to a lack of maintenance by authorities, she said.

“People are really struggling here and now we cannot even get clean water to drink,” she said.

When contacted for comment, Chris Hani district municipality spokesperson Thobeka Mqamelo confirmed the three villages were served through boreholes that had been installed. But Qwabi village had a borehole that was usually switched on and off by a water operator elected by the village itself.

“In December, some discrepancies were reported regarding this person’s operations, among them failure to switch on and off generators for pumping as required. This prompted consultations with the ward councillor for replacement processes to ensue, which involves a community meeting for a community approved operator. This is in progress and training of the new operator will be undertaken,” Mqamelo said.

She said this had led to inconsistent pumping of water which affected water supply into the network bulk system in the area.

“The municipality is revisiting this arrangement as it compromises the service where it is a challenge.”

However she said a motor on a pump for the Ntabelanga borehole had burnt out and had since been replaced. As a result, normal water supply had been restored, she said.

Meanwhile, Bullhoek village had a pump malfunction and procurement processes for a new motor were being finalised.