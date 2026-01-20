Finding the euphoria of nature in uncertain times

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pupils of Port Rex High splash and play in the Cefani estuary under the careful eye of teachers, a few out on the farthest edge of their deemed bathing area. Scores of pupils overnighted at Cefani camp during their long, adventurous beach hike.

Equilibrium! I said.

Unhinged was the look I got.

How grateful we feel to live in our faraway, forgotten pimple on the butt of this big angry world.

The holiday, the drift, is ending, and we return to the smoking, flaming hulk we call modern life.

Will sweet little Greenland be invaded by the malignant narcissistic orange Godzilla by the time you read this? From drift to grift, for this is now our reality.

Humanity has joined nature on the run.

We Saffers are hopeless romantics.

I see it in the faces and postures of the anglers who drag their carts, rods pointing to the sky across the stark, sandblasted desert where once an estuary swirled and splashed in a joyous intertidal dance.

They caught little to nothing, but their mien reflects hope.

Cefani estuary, like most of our multiple river mouths, is stuffed full of sand.

I am shocked to see that the “first rocks” or flat rocks up the beach have all but vanished under swathes of sand.

STRAIGHT ON: Scores of villagers from the hills near Mooiplaas do a regular 10km to 15km walk down to Kwenura river. They cross it when it is closed or flowing, and take the gently curving line of beach to Chintsa and beyond. Pictures: ALLY MALLY (SUPPLIED)

It’s a stark measure of life lived under high pressure.

In this, the sixth year of the La Niña global weather phenomenon, the Atlantic and Indian Ocean high-pressure cells have again pushed further south and are holding us hostage.

Coastal daily life is ruled by eye-burning magnesium skies and banging, grumpy north-easterlies.

The heat is relentless and insidious: the wind off our by-now regularly cold ocean feels nippy, but when you escape indoors the truth is a heavy, hot, mad mugginess. Humidity.

Even in blazing sun and a coastal drought, my feral walking shirt made from technical (plastic) material does not dry properly.

We smile at how workers at this humble and fabulous heritage camp simply lay the clothing out on the yellowing grass to dry.

Such laundry genius has to be understood: the heat of the earth dries the kit from below, not above. You pick it up, give it a flick, and, viola. Dry, cleaned Eastern Cape laundry.

My month of life in a tent or under thatch has been filled with moments of climate and environmental brilliance — mostly by butching it out, doing hard steps and strokes into the maelstrom.

I am struck by instants of stillness, found in special sheltered little enclaves on the riverbank or patches of windlessness on Windguru.

I lay arms outstretched in the warm healing, unpolluted waters of the Cefani river gazing at fish and fowl calling and tailing, and the cry of the fish eagle, and had this thought.

Hey, the social and actual climate is crashing — St Francis peninsular was crackling with flame and belching bush smoke to my west, and Kruger is heaving under brown mountains of code 10 red tropical storm.

But I am still finding the euphoria of nature.

You just have to look harder for it or be open to the moment it finds you.

I look up from this phone screen.

The Cefani river is full and buxom; the cool land breeze coming out the west creates a ripple that laps only a few metres away.

It is an instant that is timeless and loved by so many who have sat on these stoeps at dawn and contemplated the day ahead, and then ... nothing at all.

Just the solo wail of the hadidah muffled by water and ancient forested lumps and bumps, ancient hills looking over ancient waters.

It’s a little bit funny looking out at Viskop’s mansions from the cheap seats, their identical blue “third eyes” beaming out into the night.

I wonder whether these massive TV screens are the dark pineal, warp or demon eyes — or more like Shiva’s all-seeing third eye chakra.

HEAT DEFIANT: Grass and trees on the East Coast are burnt by a mini drought, but they blossom and hold leaf in resilient resistance. (SUPPLIED)

My friend, who owns the tiniest cottage there, ironically shielded from the lift-bearing, shiny glass-balcony-wrapped brutalist suburban behemoths by trees and rolling parkland, remarks how quaint and tranquil Cefani looks from “Larnie Cefani”.

John Berger’s classic 1970s Ways of Seeing talks about how artworks, evocative but still just objects, are painted over by us — meanings brought by the eye of the beholder, all our class and cultural and other too-often distasteful, prejudicial baggage.

One of my swimmy buds leans back on her chair, glass of wine in hand, and says with endearing frankness: “I wouldn’t say no to living there.”

But I have no time for this idle chatter of the middle classes, for like Beelzebub, I am stoking the fires of impending gluttony.

I am told that my braaing skills have improved over this long summer.

SIMPLICITY: Cefani beach, restored to wilderness by the ban of vehicles on the beach years ago, is a favourite walking, running, and cycling route for Chintsa Bay residents and regular visitors. (SUPPLIED)

I silently curse our Stutterheim chicken sosatie marinators for producing such vegetarian testing masterpieces.

I slip and partake. While the flavours and textures are tangy and moist, I have no doubt that the year of hardship and sackcloth ahead will see me back on the plant-based trail.

All it takes is a return to the belief that plants are the healthier, kinder option and a commitment to deliciousness.

But for now, in these dying days of absolute freedom, I am not saying no to Cowley’s sirloin alongside soft, smokey fire-baked potatoes.

Down the road comes the herd of lowing cows, Nguni mixed with northern hemisphere breeds.

“Ooh, look at that little one calling for its mommy,” I hear from my lovely circle.

“Tomorrow’s veal on this grid!” mutters cantankerous Beelzebub over the belching, rusted-to-hell braai drum.

Already, the stories are starting to rise out the earth like forest creepers wrapping their roots around my ankles, writhing around my festive rotundity, over well-worked, tanned arms until all you will see is my pip sticking from the top.

Yes, going back to work is a drag, but some of the stories have piqued my curiosity.

And truth is, the peace we seek, is also fundamentally an inner journey. It’s a mighty, magnificent gemors.

NATURE'S STORY: When visitors take the time to slow down and look, there is an incredible amount of wildlife to be observed and enjoyed on the East Coast. Cormorants slap the surface of Cefani river as they take off into the wind. (SUPPLIED)

All I need to do is keep this third demon eye, my screen, in check, get out onto that windswept plain and find the balance in this inhuman s**t show.

It’s there. It is the answer.