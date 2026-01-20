Foot-and-mouth disease could become threat to public events

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Sunrise Park Run event co-ordinated push by the largely pro-race committee, supported by advice from local veterinarian Robbie MacFarlane, resulted in the event proceeding with what organisers described as more than adequate protection measures. Picture CAROL WATHEN/ File photo

Concerns around the spread of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in the Eastern Cape have placed community events under scrutiny — including the Sunrise on Sea (SOS) 5km Park Run, which went ahead on Saturday following intense internal debate and strict biosecurity measures.

This after reports that the disease had been identified on a local farm.

Some within the organisation raised concern over whether to go ahead with the Sunrise on Sea Park Run run, however a co-ordinated push by the largely pro-race committee, supported by advice from local veterinarian Robbie MacFarlane, resulted in the event proceeding with what organisers described as more than adequate protection measures.

Foot-and-mouth disease affects cattle and other cloven-hoofed animals, including wildlife, and has had devastating consequences for the Eastern Cape’s dairy and beef industries.

Local park run committee member Dr Danie Bessenger said the race committee had no intention of contributing to the spread of the disease but felt confident that the risks could be managed with expert guidance.

The committee, he said, relied heavily on MacFarlane’s experience in the area.

MacFarlane presented the organisers with two options to ensure the event did not contribute to the spread of FMD.

The first was to cancel the run indefinitely until the disease was under control.

The second was to allow the run to proceed, but only if every runner’s footwear was disinfected using a mandatory FMD-prevention fluid, with no exceptions.

While the usual turnout of more than 300 runners dropped to about 100, organisers said that included a number of visitors to East London.

“We depend on Sunrise regular runners to support all the measures that ensure that our run will continue and not be locked down.

“But as a farmer of cattle myself, safety for man and beast must be a prerogative.”

The Sunrise on Sea Park Run was launched in January 2013, with 137 runners taking part in its first event.

It was East London’s first park run and the seventh in SA.

Like many community initiatives, it was suspended during the Covid-19 lockdowns and later disrupted again by foot-and-mouth disease restrictions.

Bessenger said that with the correct compliance from runners, the outbreak could be contained locally.

“We ensured that the over 100 participants walked over the soaked mats at the start, and no wet shoes meant no running.

“The disinfectant covered the soles of the shoes, and in this way ensured that should they be carrying foot and mouth germs, these would not be spread on the farms that make up the 5km route.”

He compared the current situation to the far-reaching disruption caused by Covid-19, which prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare a national state of disaster on March 15 2020.

The declaration was only lifted in June 2022, during which time daily life was radically altered, with schools, restaurants and entertainment venues shut down, alcohol sales suspended and travel restricted.

The lockdown period lasted more than two years.

MacFarlane said one of the lessons from Covid-19 was the danger of not having sufficient government support in tracing and isolating outbreaks early.

With foot-and-mouth disease, he believes SA has an opportunity to slow the spread and ultimately stop it — a chance, he said, that echoed the missed opportunities of the pandemic response.

In a meeting with agriculture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe and provincial stakeholders, Eastern Cape Red Meat Producers Organisation (RPO) chair James Miller said the most important thing was to try to limit the movement of stock and the spread of the virus.

“We are working with the department to make sure we can carry out some movement controls, with the backing of the SAPS and the department and organised agriculture …

“We would like all livestock owners and stakeholders to comply with the new system,” he said.

“Foot-and-mouth disease will have a huge economic impact on the province, communal and commercial farmers and the food security of the province.”

The MEC’s spokesperson, Athule Joka, said cases had been confirmed in several villages across the province and there were several cases not yet confirmed, including the one in Great Kei, under which Sunrise on Sea falls.

Agriculture ministry spokesperson Joylene Van Wyk said the national department had been making strides to combat the disease with three vaccines approved.

“These vaccines will be rolled out to identified areas of concern, including those in the Eastern Cape,” Van Wyk said.