Healthy Habits: True health goes far beyond body weight

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Strength, energy, mobility, mental wellbeing and long-term vitality matter far more than a number that fluctuates daily. Picture: 123RF/ANDREY KEKYALYANEN

For decades, the bathroom scale has been seen as the ultimate measure of health.

A lower number often equals “success”, while any increase causes frustration or guilt.

But as we move into 2026, the way we understand health and fitness is shifting — and for good reason.

More people are realising that true health goes far beyond body weight.

Strength, energy, mobility, mental wellbeing and long-term vitality matter far more than a number that fluctuates daily.

Especially for women (particularly for mothers), health is about function, resilience and longevity, not shrinking ourselves to fit a trend.

Body weight is influenced by many factors: hydration, hormones, muscle mass, stress levels, sleep and even where you are in your monthly cycle.

Stepping on the scale can show changes that have nothing to do with fat loss or health improvement.

Muscle, for example, weighs more than fat.

Someone who has started strength training may see the scale stay the same — or even increase — while their body becomes stronger, leaner and more capable.

Focusing solely on weight can lead people to abandon positive habits simply because the number doesn’t change quickly enough.

More importantly, weight tells us nothing about how well the body functions.

So, if not the scale, what should we be paying attention to?

One of the most important markers of health is strength.

Can you lift a heavy bag of groceries? Are you able to get up off the floor with ease, or carry your child without pain?

Strength supports joint health, protects against injury, and plays a major role in maintaining independence as we age.

Energy levels are another key indicator.

Regular, appropriate exercise should increase energy, not leave you constantly exhausted.

If you find yourself feeling more alert during the day and less reliant on caffeine, that’s a meaningful sign of progress.

Mobility and flexibility are often overlooked but are essential for long-term health.

Being able to move through daily tasks without stiffness or discomfort means your body is functioning well.

Other valuable indicators include:

• Improved sleep quality;

• Better mood and stress management;

• Fewer aches and pains;

• Increased confidence in your body; and

• Consistency with healthy habits.

These are changes that truly enhance your quality of life.

Research continues to show that maintaining muscle mass and mobility as we age is one of the strongest predictors of longevity.

Strength training is no longer just for athletes or bodybuilders — it’s essential for bone health, metabolic function and hormonal balance.

As we get older, we naturally lose muscle if we don’t actively work to maintain it.

This loss can lead to decreased mobility, higher injury risk, and loss of independence later in life.

Training for strength now is an investment in your future self.

Health should not be about looking a certain way for a season, but about being able to move well and live fully for decades to come.

Exercise is often framed as a tool for weight loss, but its benefits extend far beyond appearance.

Regular movement improves heart health, supports mental wellbeing, reduces the risk of chronic disease and helps regulate hormones.

The key is choosing the right type and right amount of exercise. More is not always better.

Overtraining, under-eating and constantly pushing the body can lead to burnout, hormonal disruption and injury.

A balanced approach that includes strength training, cardiovascular fitness, mobility work and rest is far more effective (and sustainable) than extreme programmes.

If the scale is no longer the main focus, tracking progress can feel unfamiliar at first.

But there are healthier, more meaningful ways to measure success.

Consider tracking:

• How many push-ups, squats, or lifts you can do;

• How you feel during and after workouts;

• Your energy levels throughout the day;

• Improvements in posture, movement quality or movement range; and

• How consistently you show up for your health.

Photos, journaling, or simply noting how clothes fit can also provide feedback without the emotional rollercoaster of daily weigh-ins.

Most importantly, progress should feel empowering, not anxiety-inducing.

Perhaps the most powerful shift in 2026 is moving away from seeing the body as something to control or punish.

Your body is not a problem to be fixed — it’s the vehicle through which you live your life.

For mothers especially, health is about being present, capable and resilient.

It’s about having the strength to carry children, the energy to engage in daily life and the mobility to stay active as the years go on.

When we focus on what our bodies can do, rather than how they look, fitness becomes an act of self-care instead of self-criticism.

Health beyond the scale is not a trend — it’s a return to what truly matters. And the best time to start is now.