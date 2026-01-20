Leadership changes at top Eastern Cape schools

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cambridge High School has appointed long-serving educator Jonathan Buitendag, whose father is also a former Cambridge principal as its new deputy principal. SUPPLIED

Two Eastern Cape schools have announced key leadership appointments, with East London’s Cambridge High School naming long-serving teacher Jonathan Buitendag as its new deputy principal, and the Diocesan School for Girls (DSG) in Makhanda appointing Dr Sally James as new head of school from January 2026.

Buitendag’s appointment follows the retirement of former Cambridge deputy principal Lizelle Prinsloo at the end of 2025, while James returns to DSG more than two decades after beginning her teaching career at the school.

Buitendag, whose father, Grassey, served as headmaster of Cambridge High from 1980 until his retirement in 2016, officially assumed the role on October 1 2025 after more than two decades of service at the institution.

“I officially started on October 1 last year, because the process took a bit longer than expected, but it gave me about three months to ease into the role,” he said.

Buitendag joined Cambridge High in 2003 and has spent his entire professional career at the school.

He said his path into education was not planned, but developed through his involvement in sport and music.

“I studied violin, played drums and guitar,” he said.

Though teaching is now his primary focus, he said music remained an important part of his life.

“I was also involved in sports like cricket and hockey, and through coaching and practical music teaching while I was studying, I became part of the school environment,” he said.

Buitendag initially intended to pursue a career in commerce.

He completed a B.Com degree at Rhodes University in 2004, before going on to obtain a postgraduate certificate in education (PGCE) through the University of South Africa (Unisa) in the same year.

“The school needed someone to teach economic management science (EMS) while I was finishing my commerce degree, and everything just aligned,” he said.

Over the years, he has taught business studies and economics, served as a department head, and most recently held the position of grade 11 head.

He described his move into school management as gradual.

“For the first half of my career, I was happy teaching and being on the sports field, flying a bit under the radar,” he said.

“But over the last 10 years, I’ve become more ambitious and started focusing on management.

“I enjoy working with people, managing staff and students, and trying to get the best out of them.”

Buitendag said the school’s culture had played a major role in his decision to stay.

“It’s a holistic school where everyone finds a place, whether you’re academic, sporty, cultural, or all three.

“It’s an environment that’s conducive to working, excelling, and being the best you can be,” he said.

Asked about following in his father’s footsteps, Buitendag said the idea of becoming a principal one day was a real possibility.

“If I was asked that question 10 years ago, I’m not sure I would have said yes,” he said.

“For now, I’m focused on settling into this role and seeing what the future holds.

Buitendag said he was grateful for the support he had received from staff, pupils and the broader school community as he stepped into the leadership position.

DSG’s new head of school began her teaching career at the Makhanda school more than 21 years ago and has since held senior leadership positions at independent girls’ schools in SA and abroad.

She serves on the executive board of the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) and is vice chair of the South African Girls’ Schools’ Association (SAGSA).

She is also involved in the International Coalition of Girls’ Schools (ICGS), sits on the board of Round Square and recently completed the heads of school fellowship at Columbia University in the US.

James has served on a range of national and international education boards, with experience in curriculum development, governance and girls’ education.

“I have always felt a strong sense of community at DSG and in Makhanda at large,” she said.

“DSG launched my career as a young teacher 21 years ago, it is an honour to return and to serve this community once more.

“I am passionate about girls’ education and the contribution I can make in inspiring confident, courageous and responsible women of the world.”

She described her return as deeply personal.

“Returning to DSG feels deeply surreal, as though time has folded in on itself and I have never truly left,” she said.

“From the moment I arrived, I was met with warmth, generosity and a real sense of belonging.

“The sisterhood that binds our alumnae, parents, staff and pupils is not symbolic, it is lived, felt and fiercely protected.”

She said returning to the school as its head felt like a “circle completed”.

James also highlighted the importance of educational partnerships, including the relationship between DSG and St Andrew’s College.

Colleagues have described her as committed to Christian education and to upholding the Anglican ethos of the school.

“It is my wish that I will shape DSG to be a place where authenticity trumps all, where hope reigns and our community feels safe to make mistakes,” she said.

Having worked exclusively in girls’ schools, she said she had developed a deep understanding of how girls learn.

“I am passionate about girls’ education, I have only ever worked in girls’ schools,” she said.

“This has enabled me to fully understand and appreciate the needs of girls and how they best thrive in an educational environment.

“I am all about building relationships. I am all about growing people.

“I am all about servant leadership. In the words of Simon Sinek, ‘Leaders Eat Last’, that is me.”

