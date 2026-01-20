Lusikisiki murder trial witness ‘told to get lawyer to avoid assault by police’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The three men who joined Siphosoxolo Myekethe to face 18 counts of murder in connection with the mass killings at Lusikisiki. File photo

A state witness in the Lusikisiki mass murder trial has told the Mthatha high court sitting in Lusikisiki that a police officer advised him to surrender to authorities with a lawyer present to avoid being assaulted by police.

Lwando Anthony Abi testified that after photographs of the suspects were circulated in the media following the September 28 2024 massacre in which 18 people were killed, he believed he had nowhere to hide and decided to hand himself over.

Abi said he contacted two friends who were police officers before surrendering.

One of them, Anele Madotyeni, allegedly advised him to ensure he had legal representation.

“I told him the truth that I knew about the matter and that I was preparing to hand myself over to the police,” Abi said.

“He said I must have an attorney to avoid being beaten by police,” he said.

Abi was being cross-examined by advocate Mawanda Nonkwali, one of the lawyers representing the accused.

Nonkwali questioned how a police officer could advise a wanted suspect to bring a lawyer to avoid being assaulted.

“By saying [this] ... the police officer knew that police beat or have the capability of beating people.

“So police do assault people, especially when it is said by one of the members of police,” Nonkwali put to Abi.

Abi responded that Madotyeni did not say police routinely assaulted suspects but had advised him to protect himself.

“He did not say it was a norm. He advised me to have a lawyer,” Abi said.

Abi told the court he was afraid at the time.

He said Madotyeni was like a brother to him as they shared the same clan name, and that he was from the same village as his wife in Dutywa.

Abi also testified that he contacted another police officer, Siya Blayi, who works in Lusikisiki.

“I told Siya the truth and that I will hand myself over. He said that he would contact his commander,” Abi said.

He said Blayi’s brother had a child with the twin sister of his wife.

“All these people knew my wife before they knew me, not because they are police,” he said.

Abi said Blayi had promised to contact a woman who worked in organised crime, but that he never heard anything further.

“I never got to know what they did after the calls and I never met a woman from organised crime,” he said.

Nonkwali suggested that everything appeared to be arranged in Abi’s favour — with one officer advising him to get a lawyer and another preparing the ground for his surrender.

Abi maintained that he did not know what actions were taken after those calls.

The trial resumed on Monday after judge Richard Brooks postponed the previous session in September, shortly after Abi began testifying against his former co-accused.

Six men — Mzukisi Ndamase, 46, Aphiwe “AP” Ndende, 25, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45, Bonga “Rico” Hintsa, 31, Songezo “Mashiya” Vuma, 21, and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36 — face a total of 29 charges, including 18 counts of murder.

All have pleaded not guilty.

Ndamase, already serving a life sentence for murder and robbery, is accused of orchestrating the killings from Wellington Prison in Mthatha, where he was in custody at the time.

He is the only accused representing himself.

Eighteen unarmed people — mostly women, including a 13-year-old boy and one elderly man — were shot dead when gunmen attacked two neighbouring homesteads in Nyathi village, Lusikisiki.

The victims had gathered for a traditional umembulo ritual.

Two days later, a critically injured man died in hospital, bringing the death toll to 18.

Abi and another former accused, Zenande Paya, have since had charges against them withdrawn and are testifying for the state.

Abi’s testimony is central to the prosecution’s case, as it implicates Ndamase and others.

The trial is expected to run for more than two months.

The state has so far led evidence from 26 of its 84 witnesses.