Parliament refutes ActionSA MP Dereleen James’ expenses claim

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ActionSA MP Dereleen James sparked controversy after posting a video on X alleging parliament was unable to pay for flights and accommodation for her for to attend ad hoc committee hearings in Pretoria.

Parliament has refuted claims made by ActionSA MP Dereleen James that it refused to cover her expenses to attend the proceedings of an ad hoc committee held in Pretoria.

The ad hoc committee investigating allegations of criminal infiltration, corruption and political interference in the justice system moved its hearings from parliament in Cape Town to the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre last week to hear evidence from alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

James sparked controversy after posting a video on X alleging parliament was unable to pay for flights and accommodation for her for the sessions, which could hamper her performing her parliamentary duties.

She said her party stepped in to cover the costs.

“Luckily, I have my own flights and could pay for it. ActionSA stepped up. They realised the importance of having our voice at the committee.”

The matter was addressed publicly by ad hoc committee chair Soviet Lekganyane. He clarified said parliament’s policies explicitly limit the provision of logistical expenses to full-time committee members and only extends support to alternate members when they are officially standing in for an absent full member.

“Parliament has rules and policies,” Lekganyane said.

“The procurement policy of parliament does not allow parliament to pay logistics for alternate members of committees unless there has been an indication that one of the members who is a full member will not be able to travel. Then the alternate will be able to come in as a full member.”

Lekganyane detailed the committee’s composition, which includes 11 full members from political parties: four from the ANC, two each from the MK Party and DA, and one each from the EFF, PA and IFP.

The parties qualify for alternate members, as does a representative for minority parties, which includes ActionSA and FF Plus. James is an alternate member for the minority parties.

Supporting the committee chair’s explanation, parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo emphasised the existing mechanisms available to all members of parliament.

Mothapo said all MPs are provided with a substantial annual travel entitlement that could be used for such trips.

He said: “MPs are given between 88 and 96 single flights per year to attend parliamentary business.”

TimesLIVE