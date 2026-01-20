Plans to elect new ANC Youth League leaders on hold

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Plans by the ANC’s kindergarten school, the ANC Youth League, to elect new provincial leadership in the Eastern Cape at the weekend, have fallen flat, for now.

The league’s 8th elective conference, scheduled to take place in East London between Friday and Sunday, was postponed indefinitely at the eleventh hour.

The resolution to postpone the conference was taken after the league’s outgoing provincial leadership structure had convened a special provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting mid-last week.

The province was supposed to sit for its conference in early December, before the ANCYL’s national conference in Limpopo that month, where a number of provincial league members were elected into the new national structure.

While the league’s acting provincial secretary, Thumeka Mqekelana, had promised an update on the reasons for the postponement on Monday, she could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.

However, in a statement earlier, she confirmed that the special PEC meeting on Wednesday had resolved that the weekend conference be postponed indefinitely.

“The ANCYL in the Eastern Cape convened a special PEC meeting to receive updates on the state of the organisation, and to provide direction on preparations for the upcoming 8th provincial congress initially scheduled to convene from January 16-18 2026.

“The PEC received a comprehensive organisational report which detailed the state of the organisation, and an update on the logistical preparations for the provincial congress.

“It was resolved that the 8th provincial congress should be postponed indefinitely,” Mqekelana said.

The league’s PEC agreed that it was necessary to allow the ANCYL’s national executive committee (NEC) “to convene its inaugural meeting, and make deployments to the various committees, which are crucial in ensuring a free and fair congress, in line with the constitutional prerogative”.

“We further emphasised the importance of allowing the NEC to make deployments to the different provinces, so that the congress is convened under the credible guidance and oversight of the NEC through it’s deployees,” Mqekelana said.

“The meeting emphasised the importance of sound political management within the ANCYL in the province, as we approach the provincial congress.

“The PEC once again underscored the critical importance of discipline, unity and mutual respect as we move towards congress.”

A number of ANCYL insiders confirmed that their elective congress could now sit between February 16 and 18, following the lapsing of the current PEC’s term.

In the cancelled weekend congress, former Nelson Mandela University SRC member Siviwe Ngaba, the outgoing league’s provincial spokesperson, was set to lock horns with OR Tambo ANCYL regional secretary Nkcubeko Madlalisa for the chair position.

Buffalo City Metro’s Ondela “Obama” Sokomani confirmed on Monday that he too was going to throw his hat in the ring and contest for the chair position during the cancelled congress.

Alfred Nzo region’s Lihle Chalo and Amathole’s Zuko Lugalo are set to lock horns for the provincial secretary post when the conference eventually sits.

The seat was left vacant in December, when former provincial secretary Francisco Dyantyi was elevated to the league’s national leadership, where he now serves as deputy president.

Chalo and Sokomani are understood to be in a slate that supports Oscar Mabuyane for a third term when the provincial ANC goes to its elective congress in March.

Madlalisa and Lugalo, meanwhile, are understood to be part of those supporting the party’s provincial secretary, Lulama Ngcukayitobi, in his bid to replace Mabuyane as provincial ANC chair.

In December, Mqekelana said more than 1,200 delegates were expected to attend the league’s congress, representing branches from the province’s eight regions.

It is understood that several branches in Nelson Mandela Bay have thrown their support behind Ngaba, who could not be reached for comment on Monday.

Ngaba had, however, told the Dispatch’s sister publication, The Herald, a few weeks ago that he would accept the nomination should it be put forward at the conference.

At the time, he said the league’s support for the ANC in the upcoming local government elections should not be a “blank cheque”.

“First, we have to ensure that we mobilise as many young people as possible to vote for the ANC so that it can retain the majority of municipalities and, where possible, reclaim those that have been lost, including Nelson Mandela Bay,” Ngaba said.

“Second, the league must have a strong and clear voice in shaping the ANC’s manifesto during the build-up to the elections.”

He said the league needed to ensure its support was purposeful.

“We must not enter into the politics of a blank cheque.”

Ngaba at the time said reviving youth advisory centres would be a priority.

Madlalisa said recently that the league needed to re-centre itself in addressing youth problems.

“It has to make sure it becomes the nerve centre of the ANC leadership and its deployees so that it can have a clear plan to address issues like unemployment.

“What has contributed to losses on the ground is not the ANC not having the right policies to liberate young people, but the inability to communicate and implement them.

“We have set the agenda and [need to] make sure it’s implemented.

“That is how we will get young people behind the banner of the ANC again,” Madlalisa said.

