Rape case postponed after accused changes lawyers

The case of an East London man accused of raping his wheelchair-bound girlfriend has been delayed after he opted to change his legal representative at the 11th hour.

The 40-year-old from Gompo, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the woman, made a brief appearance in the East London High Court on Monday.

He confirmed changing his representation after he terminated the services of his attorney.

He is facing two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, kidnapping, sexual assault and rape. He is yet to plead.

It is alleged that in March 2024, the accused argued with the woman about a shirt she was wearing and ordered her to take it off since it belonged to him.

She complied however it is alleged the accused, who remains in police custody, hit the woman and the following morning left her locked in their house. Community members allegedly broke open the door to release her.

She then ended her romantic relationship with the accused.

After some time, the woman was involved in a motor vehicle accident, fracturing her right hip. After a visit from the accused while she was in hospital the pair resumed their relationship.

After her discharge from hospital, the woman relied on a wheelchair and walking frame for mobility.

It is alleged that in February 2025, the accused started to argue with the woman and allegedly kicked her and raped her.

The next morning the matter was reported to the police.

He will be back in the dock on Tuesday.

