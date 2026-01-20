Single class with nearly 90 pupils asks public protector for help

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Zameka Senior Secondary School cries out for help as overcrowding reaches crisis point.

An Eastern Cape school facing serious overcrowding has pinned its hopes on having the problem addressed by the public protector.

A grade 11 pupil said there were 89 pupils in her class in 2025.

Failing that, the aggrieved parents of Zameka Senior Secondary School’s pupils in Tyutyu village in Bhisho have vowed to take the department of education to court to force it to provide them with temporary classrooms and ultimately build them a proper school.

On Tuesday, parents and pupils marched to the Office of the Public Protector in Bhisho and laid a complaint.

Acting public protector spokesperson Ndili Msoki confirmed receipt of the complaint.

“The matter is being investigated,” Msoki said.

There have been no lessons at the school since Monday. When the Dispatch arrived, the school gate was locked and teachers stood outside.

In a letter submitted to the office, school governing body secretary Luvuyo Gwelana said the department had failed to provide enough much-needed prefabricated classrooms to the school.

Of the eight prefabs the school had asked for, only four were delivered.

The prefabs add to a brick-and-mortar block of four classrooms built by parents decades ago which together house over 500 children from grades 8 to 12.

Zameka is the only high school in Tyutyu Village, and parents in three nearby villages all enrol their children there.

The complaint laid with the public protector reads: “Despite the SGB’s continuous outreach to relevant offices like the office of the BCM district director, the provincial head of department office, the education MEC’s office and the premier’s office, we have not received any satisfactory resolution to mitigate the poor infrastructure and overcrowding in our school.

“The SGB is now escalating this matter to the public protector’s office in Bhisho to request a formal investigation of why the Eastern Cape department is failing to provide infrastructure to the Zameka Senior Secondary School, and to force the department to deliver these facilities to Zameka immediately.”

I don’t even know how I managed to pass because some days some pupils would be standing, and other pupils and I would peep through the windows and door just to be able to listen to the lesson. — Bathandile Mtshaba, a grade 11 pupil

On the sidelines of the march, Bathandile Mtshaba, a grade 11 pupil, said in their classrooms it was a matter of first come, first served for pupils to get a desk in class.

“We were 89 in my class last year, and that is wrong. Not everyone is able to secure a desk.

“I don’t even know how I managed to pass because some days some pupils would be standing, and other pupils and I would peep through the windows and door just to be able to listen to the lesson.

“One classroom can accommodate approximately 60 pupils.

“We feel bad about our situation. I beseech the department to give us classes.

“We are willing to accept anything they can give us,” Bathandile said.

SGB chair Nonthuthuzelo Soka said the department had promised the school the prefab classrooms on three separate occasions.

In 2023, the school achieved a 90.7% matric pass rate and since then, the number of pupils has increased, resulting in overcrowding.

Grade 12 was introduced only in 2021.

The 2025 matric cohort achieved an 87% pass rate.

“Our children are affected when there’s inclement weather, like when it’s raining or too hot,” Soka said.

“Our children would’ve performed even better if they’d had proper classes.

“The public protector has promised to hold the department accountable and said they will do what is called an alternative dispute resolution.

“We are hopeful they will assist us. We feel we are discriminated against because other schools are cared for.

“We gave the public protector 14 days to respond. Meanwhile, classes will resume on Wednesday.”

Two classrooms the parents built after pupil numbers increased are unfinished, lacking roofs, doors and windows. Parents paid R150 each.

Nobanzi Tapile said: “The education department advised us to stop the construction and promised they would complete the building.

“That too has not happened.

“We decided as parents that we would take the department to court to force its hand.”

Education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said: “We are building Hector Petersen [High School in Zwelitsha] and the school is supposed to decant from the prefabs to the main school.

“Once everything has been done, we will take those prefabs and give them to the school [Zameka] because there’s no plan to build the school for now.”

