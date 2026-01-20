Trump links Greenland threat to Nobel Peace Prize snub, EU eyes trade retaliation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Trump has intensified his push to wrest sovereignty over Greenland from fellow NATO member Denmark, threatening punitive tariffs on countries which stand in his way and prompting the European Union to weigh hitting back with its own measures. File photo

US president Donald Trump linked his drive to take control of Greenland to his failure to win the Nobel Peace Prize, saying he no longer thought “purely of Peace” as the row over the Arctic island on Monday threatened to reignite a trade war with Europe.

The dispute is threatening to upend the NATO alliance that has underpinned Western security for decades and which was already under strain over the war in Ukraine and Trump’s refusal to protect allies which do not spend enough on defence.

It has also plunged trade relations between the EU and the US, the bloc’s biggest export market, into renewed uncertainty after the two sides painstakingly reached a trade deal last year in response to Trump’s swingeing tariffs.

In a written message to Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere that was seen by Reuters, Trump said: “Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America.”

The Norwegian Nobel Committee annoyed Trump by awarding the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize not to him but to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. She gave her medal last week to Trump during a White House meeting, though the Nobel Committee said the prize cannot be transferred, shared or revoked.

In his message, Trump also repeated his accusation that Denmark cannot protect Greenland from Russia or China.

“... and why do they have a ‘right of ownership’ anyway?” he wrote, adding: “The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland.”

Trump vowed on Saturday to implement a wave of increasing tariffs from February 1 on EU members Denmark, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Finland, along with Britain and Norway, until the U.S. is allowed to buy Greenland.

EU leaders will discuss options at an emergency summit in Brussels on Thursday. One option is a package of tariffs on 93 billion euros (about R1.85 trillion) of US imports that could automatically kick in on February 6 after a six-month suspension.

“Blackmail between allies of 250 years, blackmail between friends, is obviously unacceptable” — Lescure

Another option is the “Anti-Coercion Instrument” (ACI), which has never yet been used and which could limit access to public tenders, investments or banking activity or restrict trade in services, in which the US has a surplus with the bloc, including in digital services.

The tariff package appeared to command broader support as a first response than anti-coercion measures, where the picture is currently “very mixed”, according to an EU source.

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil and French Finance Minister Roland Lescure pledged a united, clear European response to any additional US tariffs.

“Germany and France agree: we will not allow ourselves to be blackmailed,” Klingbeil said at the German finance ministry, where he was hosting his French counterpart.

“Blackmail between allies of 250 years, blackmail between friends, is obviously unacceptable,” Lescure said.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called for calm discussion between the allies on Greenland, adding that he did not believe Trump was considering military action to seize the island.

“A tariff war is in nobody’s interests,” he said, suggesting that Britain would not retaliate against any new US tariffs. Russia declined to comment on whether the US designs on Greenland were good or bad but said it was hard to disagree with experts that Trump would “go down in... world history” if he did take control of the island.