From garden to fire: Onezwa Mbola cooks up community spirit in Willowvale

Mbola, a former MasterChef SA contestant known for her farm-to-table cooking style, spent the day preparing a traditional, fire-cooked meal using produce harvested from the food garden beds.

A crackling open fire, baskets of freshly picked vegetables and the laughter of local farmers formed the backdrop to a memorable day in Willowvale, when popular SA chef and content creator Onezwa Mbola rolled up her sleeves to cook alongside members of the Phawu Agripak Co-operative.

Cabbage, beetroot, kale, carrots and peppers featured in dishes that celebrated zero-waste cooking, indigenous ingredients and the simple pleasure of sharing food.

For Mbola, the visit was more than a culinary experience — it was personal.

“I make meals using ingredients I’ve grown or foraged. So being here felt like home,” she said.

“These vegetables tell the story of the people who cared for them, and that adds a different kind of flavour to food.”

Phawu Agripak, founded in 2019, is a women-led community farming initiative that has become a symbol of resilience in this drought-prone part of the Eastern Cape.

Using permaculture methods, composting systems and solar-powered water solutions, the co-operative has turned once-degraded land into a productive food garden that supports local families year-round.

During her visit, Mbola cooked alongside members of the group, preparing root vegetables wrapped in foil and roasted over open flames, homemade flatbreads and fire-roasted chicken.

As the food cooked, conversations flowed, stories were shared and neighbours gathered.

“Open-fire cooking isn’t just for Christmas — it’s how we cook at home,” she said.

“The smoke brings everything to life, especially root vegetables like beetroot, sweet potatoes and potatoes.

“But what makes it special is knowing exactly where they came from.

“Someone planted them, watered them and watched them grow.”

Mbola also used the opportunity to encourage home cooks to experiment with indigenous ingredients.

One of her festive favourites is a hearty beef stew packed with garden vegetables, and she is a strong advocate for millet, an ancient grain she says deserves a place on modern tables.

“It’s incredibly versatile and works beautifully in salads,” she said.

“It’s a great way to bring traditional ingredients into festive meals.”

Behind the scenes of the feast lies a deeper story of food security and empowerment.

Phawu Agripak was started on land inherited by community leader Bakhusele Mathupha, with a vision of growing food rather than profits.

“It was never about how much money we could make. It’s about how much food we can produce,” Mathupha said.

“Knowing people can take food home 365 days a year means more than anything.”

The co-operative has introduced composting systems and solar-powered pumps capable of harvesting 150l of water per hour, proving that small-scale farming can be both sustainable and productive — even under harsh conditions.

Phawu Agripak is one of the entrants in Shoprite’s inaugural Act for Change Food Garden Competition, which aims to spotlight community growers across SA.

Winning gardens will share tailored support worth R1m, aimed at strengthening long-term sustainability and impact.

“These gardens are lifelines,” Mbola said.

“They don’t just provide food — they preserve knowledge, create dignity through self-reliance and keep communities strong.

“There’s magic in food that’s close to home, whether you’ve grown it yourself or bought it from a local garden.

“It brings people together and reminds us that sustainability isn’t just an idea — it’s something we practice through the meals we share.”