‘I really like him’: McBride admits to using Paul O’Sullivan’s services at Ipid

Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride has admitted to using the services of private forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan during his tenure.

McBride faced questioning from members of parliament’s ad hoc committee on Wednesday, after the conclusion of his initial testimony on Tuesday.

The committee is investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system, sparked by claims from KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

In previous testimony, Mkhwanazi alleged that O’Sullivan held undue influence over Ipid. He claimed O’Sullivan held secret meetings with McBride and “controlled” the directorate, wielding significant power over its operations.

On two occasions, I thought he was overstepping the line, and I brought him to order — Former Ipid head Robert McBride

ANC MP Thokozile Sokanyile questioned McBride about this.

McBride admitted to two specific instances where O’Sullivan attempted to interfere in active investigations.

“On two occasions, I thought he was overstepping the line, and I brought him to order,” McBride said. “He attempted to [interfere], but I stopped him right there and told him that it was not his business.”

McBride recalled one occasion involving information about [Maj-Gen Ntebo “Jan”] Mabula’s team. O’Sullivan apparently had inside knowledge regarding the potential arrest of Ipid members and pressured the directorate to act.

“He indicated that we already had enough evidence to arrest them and that we should proceed. I told him that we follow the evidence until we are certain of a case, and until the prosecuting authority is also sure,” McBride explained.

McBride noted that O’Sullivan frequently provided information on other matters, such as criminal syndicates and drug cartels.

“Paul indicated he had a document to share, which was his analysis of syndicates operating in South Africa and how they involved the police.”

McBride also revealed that Ipid suffers from a lack of resources, which explained why the directorate occasionally accepted information from O’Sullivan.

When Sokanyile sought clarity on whether O’Sullivan had access to confidential Ipid records, McBride responded: “Not that I am aware of.”

Sokanyile challenged this, arguing that if O’Sullivan was providing specific leads, he must have had access to internal data. “If he provided the information you mentioned, it means he had sources within and possessed access [to confidential files],” Sokanyile said.

Addressing his personal relationship with the investigator, McBride confirmed he had attended social events and braais at O’Sullivan’s home.

When asked why, McBride replied: “Normally people host braais in December, but other than that, I really like him. He is full of jokes and a bit nutty sometimes.”

In fact, no one on this earth can influence me wrongly. I will always do the right thing — McBride

He noted that while some information was shared during these social gatherings, O’Sullivan would also call him directly when he had leads.

“I never sought information. Even today, information comes to me. People trust me to handle it confidentially,” McBride added.

McBride denied being influenced by O’Sullivan, stating: “In fact, no one on this earth can influence me wrongly. I will always do the right thing.”

Regarding allegations by former acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Khomotso Phahlane -who claimed O’Sullivan and attorney Sarah-Jane Trent impersonated Ipid investigators during raids on his property - McBride dismissed these as “merely allegations”.

ANC MP Xola Nqola asked if Ipid relied on O’Sullivan’s personal resources for investigations.

“The fact that he provides information or acts as a complainant does not translate into him controlling Ipid. That is a fiction created by Phahlane,” McBride told parliament.

Nqola further pressed whether Ipid used O’Sullivan’s information to reach its final investigative conclusions. McBride said O’Sullivan’s information was indeed useful in several cases.

In closing, Nqola asked: “Did Paul become part of the investigations? Did he accompany Ipid members when conducting investigations, aside from the incident at Phahlane’s estate?”

McBride responded: “I am not aware of that happening.”