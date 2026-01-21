‘I wanted to clear my conscience,’ Lusikisiki murder trial witness says

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lwando Abi Abi, a former accused who had turned state witness, said he co-operated fully with investigators and admitted to his involvement in the crime.File photo

State witness Lwando Abi told the Mthatha High Court on Tuesday that he wanted to confess to his role in the Lusikisiki massacre from the moment he handed himself over to police.

Abi, a former accused who had turned state witness, said he co-operated fully with investigators and admitted to his involvement in the crime.

“I never changed that,” he testified.

“I handed myself over to the police, co-operated with the investigation and confessed about my role. I wanted to clear my conscience.”

Six men — Mzukisi Ndamase, 46, Aphiwe “AP” Ndende, 25, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45, Bonga “Rico” Hintsa, 31, Songezo “Mashiya” Vuma, 21, and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36 — are facing 29 charges, including 19 counts of murder.

The 19th murder charge relates to the killing of ANC Alfred Nzo regional leader Mncedi Gijana, who was shot dead at his home in KwaBhaca in August 2024.

All the accused have pleaded not guilty.

Ndamase, who is already serving a life sentence for murder and robbery, is accused of orchestrating the killings from the Wellington prison in Mthatha, where he was being held at the time.

Eighteen people — 15 women, a 13-year-old boy and two men — were gunned down when attackers stormed the neighbouring homesteads of sisters Nancy Sinqina-Mhatu and Mary Sinqina in Ngobozana, Nyathi village, Lusikisiki, in the early hours of September 28, 2024.

Abi and another former accused, Zenande Paya, are testifying for the state after charges against them were withdrawn.

Abi’s testimony is considered central to the prosecution’s case, as it directly implicates Ndamase and several of the other accused.

Under cross-examination by Ndende’s lawyer, Mawanda Nokwali, Abi said that while he was in custody with the other accused, they allegedly agreed initially that they would plead guilty and not seek legal representation.

However, he said the others later changed their minds, opting to plead not guilty and to appoint lawyers.

“When we were all in the cells, we said we wanted this case to be done as quickly as possible and not drag on for years like the Senzo Meyiwa case,” Abi told the court.

“I stuck to my commitment. The others chose another route.”

Abi previously testified that Ndamase had allegedly ordered the killing of several other people in separate incidents, including Ingquza Hill municipal councillor Fundisile Ranai, 49, and his 18-year-old son, Siyolise, who were shot dead at their home in Joe Slovo Park, Lusikisiki, on September 16, 2022.

Ranai was the ward 15 councillor and an OR Tambo District Municipality water and sanitation portfolio committee member.

Abi further alleged that Ndamase ordered the killing of Dutywa-based police officer Detective-Sergeant Siviwe Mamba, who was shot dead outside his home in Colosa village on March 4, 2023.

He also alleged that Ndamase had ordered the killing of a Lusikisiki traditional leader, a pregnant woman, a traditional healer (sangoma) and a Matatiele taxi boss.

The trial resumed on Monday after judge Richard Brooks adjourned proceedings at the end of the first session in September. It is expected to continue until March 27.

Abi handed himself over to the police in October 2024.

Nokwali has been cross-examining Abi since Monday and is expected to continue on Wednesday.

Thereafter, Abi is expected to face questioning from five more lawyers.

All the accused are represented by separate legal teams, except for Ndamase, who is representing himself.