Land claimants demand payouts after years of delays

Beneficiaries of one of East London’s biggest land claims are frustrated over delays in their payouts and are demanding action from the Regional Land Claims Commission (RLCC) on the stalled compensation.

The total R141m settlement was agreed on nearly a decade ago.

Families at East London’s Kuni village have renewed calls to land reform minister Mzwanele Nyhontso to intervene in the processing of beneficiary compensation for more than 100 families who have been waiting for 28 years.

A total of 3,000 families were forcefully removed from Kuni village outside East London and relocated to Needs Camp, known as Phumlani, in 1987 by the former Ciskei government, then headed by Lennox Sebe.

Sebenzile Cengani, 61, witnessed the evictions as a 22-year-old while living with his father.

“I am claiming for my father’s land because I know the pain we went through when Sebe’s government bulldozed our homes,” he said.

“Families had settled there as early as the ’60s and ... our furniture was thrown in the streets.

“I was sitting on top of my home’s roof when the government forcefully removed my family and we lost all our livestock.

“After Sebe was removed, [Oupa] Gqozo told people to go back to Kuni and rebuild their houses.”

Cengani, who now lives in eBhongweni, said he was yet to receive his payout.

“I registered on the phase 2 list and I was told they took only 350 names forward.

“I was shocked when the list returned asking for people’s banking details and my name was not there,” he said.

“I went to the land commission office in Beacon Bay and I was told to return to the committee.

“The committee then referred me back to the commission.

“I am now waiting for phase 3 and there’s not even a proper committee. I really don’t know.”

The government at the time said the forced removals were due to “misdeeds by the squatters” after the residents engaged in protests.

This more than a year after Nyhontso convened a meeting to quell tensions between the community and the Regional Land Claims Commission over the claim that has been shrouded in controversy.

Some of the remaining members of the community, who are yet to receive their payouts, have formally lodged a dispute with the RLCC for its alleged failure to act on Nyhontso’s instruction.

This was to take action on serious allegations of corruption and maladministration that were reported to the national government in November 2024.

A declaration of dispute was sent on December 15 2025 by the disgruntled residents to RLCC chief-director Zama Memela for allegedly failing to “honour and respect” the directive from Nyhontso which instructed the RLCC to attend to and resolve the concerns raised by the community.

The matters include the establishment of a Kuni land claim committee after its previous committee was allegedly dissolved following disputes over its legitimacy.

However, existing committee members on Tuesday denied the claim.

A meeting held in the area on March 6 2025, facilitated by Memela’s office, had resolved that a new committee would be elected in a meeting to follow.

But the community says this is yet to be finalised, fuelling fears that it may hamper phase 3 of the payouts.

The last payments were made in 2022.

This has led a section of the community to threaten legal action to compel the RLCC to hold the community meeting, as contained in the letter.

“With this unbearable behaviour from your office, it will be difficult for the RLCC to finalise the EC outstanding 1998 Land Claims as per the Constitutional Court judgment of July 28 2016,” the community members said.

The names of 42 allegedly fraudulent beneficiaries were reported to Nyhonto’s office and the RLCC for an investigation and for the state to recoup some of the funds.

These names, according to the report, were through a letter to then regional commissioner for restitution for land rights, Funeka Malusi, in November 2018, asking her to add more names of claimants to the list that was initially submitted in 1998.

This took the number of claimants to 644 families for the first phase.

Malusi has since left the RLCC as she is facing allegations of corruption, with her daughter, sisters, helper and acquaintances nabbed by the Hawks for allegedly prejudicing the RLCC out of more than R13m.

Resident and beneficiary Zandisile Dyani said the continued delays by the RLCC to conduct a meeting were worrying.

“We’ve sent numerous attempts to Memela’s office to seek clarity about the phase 3 payouts.

“There were a lot of unresolved issues from the previous two payouts that we were not happy with.

“Even the compensation rate of the first and second payouts were not adding up.

“The department has been running away from these issues for far too long.”

Scores of claimants lodged a claim for the 2,905ha piece of land in 1998.

As of 2019, the state had paid out more than R70m to claimants for phase 1, with further payments made in 2022.

Each family was to receive R220,000.

The department of rural development and land reform had set aside R141m for the Kuni village land claim.

Throughout the years, people have returned to the land and have built houses there.

Zanele Ngema, 60, alleges that her R220,000 payout was received by someone else.

“I was married there when I was 18 and my husband left to go and work in Johannesburg.

“When Sebe’s government was evicting people, I was there alone, so I was kicked out and I stayed in a tent,” she said.

“In 2016, when names were brought forward, I was told by the committee to bring my husband along.

“I told them he had never returned and I was told I can’t register.

“I was shocked to find out that someone had received money from my claim yet I never received a cent,” Ngema said.

Ngema said she was awaiting an investigation by the RLCC.

In June 2025, the community requested Nyhontso’s office to intervene further in the matter.

When contacted, Nyhontso’s office referred questions to the RLCC in East London.

The RLCC failed to respond, despite numerous promises to do so and several deadline extensions.

Daily Dispatch