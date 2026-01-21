Lawyer among five shot outside Joburg court

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A lawyer is one of the five people who were shot at the Booysens magistrate’s court on Tuesday afternoon.

While the lawyer is still alive, two others died.

Sowetan understands that the lawyer, who was busy with a 2025 murder case at the court, was shot in the back.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the five people were shot at the main entrance of the court. Two of the victims were declared dead on the scene, and three were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds, she said.

“According to information at hand, the group of people who were shot were in court to support an accused who was appearing on a murder and attempted murder case that happened in April 2025 in Mondeor. One of the injured victims has been identified as the lawyer representing the accused.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that three men wearing caps approached the group as they were leaving the court and fired shots at them before fleeing the scene with a suspected cloned white Audi vehicle. The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage, and investigations are under way.

The deputy minister of justice, Andries Nel, was expected to be at the scene.

Department spokesperson Samuel Modipane said the ministry will give an update at a later stage.

“The ministry condemns this incident and will work with the relevant security and law enforcement authorities to ensure that all necessary measures are implemented to safeguard court users and personnel,” he said.

Police request anyone who may have information that can assist with investigations to contact the Crime Stop Line at 08600-10111 or anonymously give tip-offs on MySAPSApp.

