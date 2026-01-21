Leaking reservoir plays havoc with sport at Hudson Park

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The school has been prevented from holding tournaments and collapsing walls around the East London property are a danger to pupils. Picture: MARK ANDREWS © DAILY DISPATCH

A leaking municipal water reservoir near Hudson Park High has repeatedly damaged the school’s fields.

Hudson Park cannot hold sports events on its A field, and it has also cost the school about R150,000 to repair damaged fields.

After two years of leaks, there remains little hope that the reservoir, which supplies water to areas such as Vincent and Nahoon, will be fixed.

The damage included a wall adjoining the reservoir property collapsing on top of the school’s cricket practice nets, which had to be rebuilt.

Fortunately, no pupils were injured.

When the Dispatch visited the school on Tuesday, despite the area having been repaired and cleaned by the school’s maintenance staff, the cricket nets were still unusable because a slurry of mud had been created by the ongoing water leaks.

The upkeep and cleaning of the reservoir is said to be in the school’s hands as well, with the Buffalo City municipality doing little to assist.

Andrew Lake, school governing body member and the chair for school infrastructure, said the issue had long been reported to the municipality.

Lack of maintenance is blamed for the leaks.

“The issue with the reservoir started a few years ago and has been reported annually, however, the situation has worsened significantly over the past year.”

Lake blamed the leaks on the lack of proper and ongoing maintenance and said the constant cancellation of rugby and cricket matches had stunted player growth.

In 2025, a cricket tournament due to be hosted by the school was transferred to neighbouring Port Rex High because of the state of the pitch and field.

Though the tournament went ahead, its quality suffered because the pitches should have been prepared weeks in advance to ensure top quality matches.

“The leaks have had a major impact on school sport — several tournaments last year had to be moved, and some were cancelled entirely," Lake said.

“Most recently, the cricket match against Cambridge had to be postponed.”

Similar reports of burst water tanks and pipes have been reported across the metro.

Recently, the Vincent water reservoir was said to be at critically low levels due to a major leak in the pipeline which was scheduled for repair.

The reservoir feeds major areas of the city, including Nahoon Valley Park, Dorchester Heights, Bonnie Doon, Nahoon, Vincent and Bunkers Hill.

The Buffalo City municipality had not responded to questions by the time of publication.