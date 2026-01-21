Murder and rape suspects shot dead in Mthatha

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Independent Police Investigative Unit (Ipid) is investigating the death of two men allegedly shot by police in Mthatha.

Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping confirmed on Wednesday that its investigators had gone to the scene on Monday.

Police had been searching for the two men, who had allegedly kidnapped and raped a 14-year-old girl before forcing her to knock at the door of a house they intended to rob.

“It is alleged that last weekend, a case of murder, house robbery, kidnapping and rape was committed at Mandela Park, Mthatha, where a 14-year-old girl was kidnapped and raped in nearby bush,” police spokesperson Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said.

“She was instructed by the suspects to knock at one of the homesteads where they fatally shot a man and took his laptop and cellphone.

“At about 2pm, members of the National Intervention Unit (NIU) received information pertaining to the murder, house robbery, kidnapping and rape.

“This led police to a homestead at Mandela Park, Mthatha.

“The door was closed and they knocked and identified themselves as police.

“The suspects opened and shot at police, and the police fired back. Two suspects, both 35, were fatally wounded.”

Mawisa said two unlicensed pistols, one with an erased serial number, were recovered by the police.

This is a developing story.

Daily Dispatch