Options open for Eastern Cape’s unsuccessful matric pupils

Hundreds of Eastern Cape pupils who failed matric last year still have a pathway back into the education system, with several options available to those who want to improve their results or complete their National Senior Certificate (NSC).

The province’s matric pass rate dipped slightly from 84.9% in 2024 to 84.2% in 2025, translating into a higher number of unsuccessful candidates, many of whom now face uncertainty about their next steps.

According to the Eastern Cape department of education, those who did not pass have several alternatives. They may return to school for a full academic year and repeat all their subjects or register as part-time candidates to rewrite only the subjects they failed. The latter option is available during the May/June examination period.

Provincial department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said pupils who wished to improve their results could register for either the June or the October/November examinations.

“Assessment Instruction No. 6 of 2026 has been issued with forms for registration for the NSC June examinations, and the closing date is February 6,” Mtima said.

He added that pupils who failed were encouraged to continue their studies through finishing schools, June examinations or by enrolling at Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges.

Those who opt to rewrite are permitted to register for a maximum of three subjects. Those who wish to repeat the entire academic year are allowed to do so, provided they meet the age requirements set out in national policy.

“Anyone who wishes to redo matric is allowed,” Mtima said.

“Applicants can apply to a school to repeat their matric full-time and do the minimum of seven subjects like all full-time learners. They can also register at the district examination office as part-time candidates, registering for up to three subjects, and may attend second-chance classes, which they will be advised about upon registration.”

The department’s head, Sharon Maasdorp, issued a memorandum in 2025 – which remains in effect – outlining the conditions under which repeat learners may be admitted to schools.

The memorandum states that schools offering grade 12 may admit repeat learners from the same school or a limited number of external repeaters, provided that resources, learner-teacher support materials (LTSM) and other enabling conditions permit. In such cases, the number of repeat learners should not exceed five.

Section 30 of the National Policy for Ordinary Public Schools, under the National Education Policy Act 27 of 1996, allows for repetition if a learner is up to two years older than the age-grade norm. If a learner is three years older than the norm, the head of department must determine whether they may be admitted.

The norm age is calculated by adding six years to the grade number. For grade 12, this places the standard age at 18.

The call for failed matriculants to be allowed back into the school system was echoed by South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) provincial secretary Malibongwe Ntame.

Ntame said there was no rule barring pupils from returning to school after failing and that allowing them to try again was in the best interests of both the pupils and society.

“There is no rule that says pupils should not be allowed back into schools,” he said.

Ntame urged schools to accept returning pupils who meet the criteria, adding that keeping more young people in the education system could help reduce crime and prevent pupils from becoming disengaged.

