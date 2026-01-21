Outpouring of grief after dedicated teacher dies in classroom

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The East London education community is mourning the death of Delicia Vengadajellum, a grade 7 teacher and head of the senior phase at Arcadia Primary School.

She died after allegedly being electrocuted in her classroom while preparing for the new school year.

Her electrician brother-in-law, Deon Vengadajellum, said: “She was barefoot because it was a very hot day and she was moving books inside the classroom.”

He said a metal plate ran through the middle of the classroom floor.

A pedestal fan, plugged in at the front of the classroom, allegedly had an electrical fault, according to Deon.

“As she moved the fan while it was still switched on, she stepped onto the metal plate.

“The electricity discharged from the fan through her body and into the metal plate,” he claimed.

According to Deon, the structure of the affected classroom was largely metal, with only the floor made of wood.

He said though other teachers were on the school premises at the time on January 9, Vengadajellum’s classroom was situated some distance from the main building.

“At some point in the afternoon, a loud bang was heard.” he said. “It was most likely the sound of her falling over the fan.

“Sadly, she lost her life at that moment.”

Deon said Vengadajellum’s husband, Tyrone, arrived at the school to fetch her but became concerned when she did not leave at her usual time.

“She was a punctual person. He asked the caretaker to check on her while he waited in the vehicle,” he said.

The caretaker found Vengadajellum lying face-down on the classroom floor.

“He ran back to my brother to alert him.

“When the caretaker tried to turn her body over, he was also [allegedly] shocked because electrical current was still running through her body,” Deon claimed.

He believes she may have been dead for about 30 minutes before she was discovered.

Vengadajellum had taught at Arcadia Primary School for eight years, teaching grade 7 English, and was expected to teach grade 8 in 2026.

She is survived by her three adult children: Tess Poole, Erin Vengadajellum and Joel Vengadajellum.

“We will allow the department of education to conduct its investigation and will wait for the outcome,” Deon said.

News of her death spread quickly through the school community and social media, prompting an outpouring of grief from former pupils, colleagues and parents, who described her as a hardworking and dedicated teacher.

She was described as caring, steadfast, intelligent and God-fearing.

Arcadia Primary deputy principal Larry Grobbelaar described Vengadajellum as a team player and a pillar of the school.

“She always made sure that pupils excelled academically.

“It was a very tough first week, especially having to break the news to the pupils on Wednesday.

“They were distraught and heartbroken,” he said.

Grobbelaar said some staff members and ground staff were traumatised by the incident and were receiving psychosocial support.

He said the classroom where the incident occurred, as well as the one next to it, had been cordoned off.

“They will stay closed until the department of education’s electricians have declared them safe.

“We have done our own checks, but the department is currently cross-checking,” Grobbelaar said.

He would not comment on what their checks had found.

Education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said the department had not received a report confirming that the Vengadajellum’s death was caused by a faulty electrical installation.

”We are still waiting for the finalised report from the police. The district should also be conducting an investigation on the matter.

“We cannot say someone must be held accountable for now, because we want to wait for the autopsy report that can confirm that.”

A private funeral service was conducted on January 16 at Amalinda Baptist Church.

