Public warned not to buy property from bogus sellers

the municipality remained the registered legal owner of 430 sites in the Southridge Park Extension 10 residential area. File photo

Almost three years after King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality bosses sent in bulldozers to demolish a big house apparently constructed on municipal land, authorities this week issued another warning to those wanting to buy sites, especially on prime municipal land.

The municipality has not authorised any person or entity to sell, transfer or dispose of any of those vacant sites.

In a notice issued by the Mthatha-based council this week, municipal manager Ngamela Pakade warned that all transactions relating to municipal property were governed by the Municipal Finance Management Act of 2003.

He said the municipality remained the registered legal owner of 430 sites in the Southridge Park Extension 10 residential area.

The area is located along the N2 near the Nelson Mandela Drive campus of Walter Sisulu University.

Pakade said the municipality had not authorised any person or entity to sell any of the sites on the land.

“In accordance with this Act, the disposal of municipal land is undertaken through a formal process that includes the advertisement of properties for sale in the local newspaper and the submission of offers directly to the municipality,” he said.

“The public is therefore cautioned not to purchase any property in Southridge Park Extension 10 from individuals or entities falsely claiming ownership or authority to sell land on behalf of the municipality.”

Instead, residents and prospective buyers were strongly advised to verify ownership information before making any payments to any person or entity.

He said ownership could be verified in the municipality’s deeds office at the Botha Sigcau building.

In 2023, the municipality warned it would not hesitate to destroy any dwelling built on municipal land as it continued to grapple with illegal land invasions and land-grabbers.

This was after the municipality successfully obtained a Mthatha High Court order granting it permission to tear down a posh nine-room house near the town’s affluent suburb of Southridge.

The nearly complete house was one of many that had sprung up on vacant land near the busy N2 route.

Over the years, illegal grabs have also given rise to new residential areas, particularly in Mthatha west, which now consists of several unplanned informal settlements.

In 2014, it was reported that at least 100ha of vacant municipal land in different parts of the city — some earmarked for housing development — had been invaded by the so-called land-grabbers.

The 430 sites in Southridge Park Extension 10 were reportedly donated to KSD by the department of public works in 2017 for the construction of a new residential township, the municipality revealed three years ago.

The land was officially registered under the municipality’s ownership in 2019.

As per the conditions of the donation, the municipality was required to transfer the sites to people who had bought sites from the SBK Trust.

Questions were sent to KSD municipal spokesperson Sonwabo Mampoza on Tuesday.

However, he had not responded by the time of publication.

Influential Mthatha businessman Dr Andile Nontso, who also serves as the Eastern Cape Chamber of Business secretary-general, said the chamber wanted to know the real identity of the owner of the land in Southridge Park Ext 10.

“Is it the municipality or individuals? Is it municipal land or does it belong to public works?

“Why are these sites not made legal because it is clear people need residential land?”

He said the chamber was also interested in knowing what campaigns could be undertaken by the municipality to assist people who were hoping to buy sites on the land.

“These are the questions we asked ourselves when we saw the notice from the municipality,” Nontso said.

“Can municipal land be availed to those who want to build houses and clear processes outlined?”

Mthatha Ratepayers and Residents’ Association spokesperson Madyibi Ngxekana said illegal land invasions had become a common feature in Mthatha.

He said authorities had failed to effectively deal with the scourge.

As a result, many informal residential areas had sprung up next to ratepaying areas.

Eastern Cape Chamber of Business president Vuyisile Ntlabati has previously told how many people were scammed of their savings by what was believed to be a well-orchestrated syndicate selling vacant land it did not own to desperate people wanting their own houses.

There were rumours that some well-educated people, including lawyers, were part of the syndicate.

However, Ntlabati also lashed out at the municipality for opening a window of opportunity to criminals to prey on the desperation of the people.

“Some of these victims genuinely want to acquire land and they often think the sale of the plots is legal. The municipality has building inspectors.

“These illegal houses should be detected while they are still at the foundation stage and demolished right away.”