Deaths mount after Mthatha teenager taken from her home

A 14-year-old girl in Mthatha was allegedly raped shortly after being kidnapped from her home and forced to knock on a neighbour’s door, after which her alleged kidnapper shot dead the occupant.

The Grade 9 pupil was said to be at home with two other teenagers when, at about 1am on Monday, a gunman kicked open the door and demanded the girl come with him, allegedly saying if she refused he would kill everyone in the house.

She complied and was forced to knock on the neighbour’s door.

When the neighbour did not respond, the gunman allegedly kicked the door open, shot the occupant and made off with the girl, the neighbour’s laptop and his phone.

The girl was allegedly raped in a nearby bushy area soon after.

On Wednesday, police confirmed that two 35-year-old men linked to the incident were fatally shot by the National Intervention Unit on Monday, but the girl’s mother said the family still lived in fear.

Police identified the two dead men as Nyaniso Mbhalo and Melikhaya Mbulawa.

“On January 19, at about 2pm, members of the National Intervention Unit received information pertaining to the murder, house robbery, kidnapping and rape,” police spokesperson Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said.

“The information led the police to a homestead. The door was closed, and they knocked and identified themselves as police.

“The suspects opened and shot at the police, and the police fired back.

“Two suspects, both 35, were fatally wounded. Police recovered two unlicensed firearms (pistols), one with an erased serial number.

“The Independent Police Investigative Unit was informed for further investigation.”

Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping confirmed that the incident had been reported to them, saying Ipid was investigating the deaths of two men allegedly shot by police in Mthatha.

On Wednesday, the girl’s mother said they were not certain whether one of the two dead men was the one accused of the rape.

She said her daughter had received counselling.

“We heard four men live in the house where those two were shot, and apparently another one was shot,” she said.

“Our fear now is that there is one more out there, and we don’t know if of those who are dead, one raped my child.

“I was not home when this happened and we are constantly scared now.

“We don’t sleep well at night, and when we hear dogs barking, we get scared because we fear it might be someone coming to our house.

“We are happy that the police reacted speedily.

“I trust the police will find the other one as well.”

The mother said the gunman at her door had threatened to kill the three teenagers if her daughter did not go with him.

“The children had locked only the burglar door. He pushed the door and instructed the children to open it.

“When they refused, he threatened to shoot them.

“They opened the burglar door and he asked which one belonged to the home, and the others pointed to her.

“He took her to our neighbour.

“Afterwards, he took her to a forest and instructed her to take off her clothes, and when she refused, he said he would kill her like he did the neighbour.

“He raped her and later left with her for another block of flats and raped her again, and accompanied her halfway home.

“He threatened he would kill her if she told anyone or opened a case.”

Gender-based violence activist Siyamthanda Ndlela said: “The evolving methods used by criminals in Mthatha are deeply alarming, particularly the exploitation of vulnerable young girls to facilitate violent crimes.

“While I commend the SAPS for their swift response and handling of the matter, it is unfortunate that the suspects did not survive to face the full might of the law.

“Our immediate and collective responsibility must now be centred on the 14-year-old survivor.

“She requires comprehensive psychosocial support as rape trauma has profound and long-lasting effects on a child’s mental, emotional and social wellbeing.

“As a community we must ensure that she is protected, supported and given every opportunity to heal.”

