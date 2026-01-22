Eastern Cape ANC councillor’s body found hanging from tree

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thembalakhe Tasana, a ward councillor at the Sakhisizwe Local Municipality in Cala, was found dead on Wednesday morning after an extensive search.

Eastern Cape police have launched an investigation into the death of an ANC councillor whose body was discovered hanging from a tree.

Tasana’s body was discovered in a forested area near the Mbombela Stop in Cala, not far from where his vehicle had been found abandoned the previous evening.

According to police reports, Tasana had travelled to Ngcobo to do shopping on Tuesday. However, his wife was unable to reach him by phone later.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said Tasana’s abandoned vehicle was located at the Mbombela Stop at about 6pm that day.

“Police were called to the scene, where the councillor’s cellphone was found inside the car. An initial search of the area was conducted.

“In the morning on Wednesday, before a planned intensification of the search with the dog unit, family members alerted police that they had discovered the deceased’s body hanging from a tree in the nearby forest.”

Gantana said the cause of death had not been established yet.

An aerial view of the area where Thembalakhe Tasana's body was found. (Supplied)

Tasana was sworn in as a councillor in 2021.

The municipality said in a statement that it had lost a dedicated servant of the people and “a true and committed leader who lived the mandate of quality service delivery to our people”.

It said Tasana was passionate about the people of his ward, youth development and the economic development of the municipality.

“We are aggrieved and we mourn the passing of a true comrade and servant of our people.

“The death of councillor Tasana comes as a massive shock to the institution and the community of Sakhisizwe.

Sakhisizwe mayor Boniswa Ponoshe said: “Tasana took his responsibilities very seriously, he served the community of ward 9, which he was elected to lead, with diligence and utmost vigour, an energetic soul who worked tirelessly to fulfil the mandate of service delivery we are all tasked with.

“He leaves an undeniable void in the council which he has served with [distinction] since 2021.”

Cala’s iXhalanga Civil Platform said it was shocked at the news of Tasana’s death.

IXhalanga director Bulelani Bunyonyo said: “At this time, we still have no words to comfort the Tasana family, the Mbhenge community, the Gcina nation and the Sakhisizwe community at large.

“We pay tribute to the family and relatives. We pray that God will accept his soul ...

“We commit to councillor Tasana to run and finish the race that we started and ran together. From 2021 when he joined council, he had grown as a leader.”

