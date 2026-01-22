Former Border captain appointed head of rugby at Hudson Park High

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hudson Park High School has named former Border Bulldogs captain Onke Dubase as the head of rugby at the school. SUPPLIED

Hudson Park High School has appointed former Border Bulldogs captain Onke Dubase as its new head of rugby.

He has been tasked with strengthening the school’s programme and maintaining its position among SA’s top rugby schools.

Dubase, who played more than 100 games for Border — a milestone achieved by only a handful of players — officially took up the role this year, though his appointment was signed off in December 2025.

The school was ranked 40th nationally in 2025 and has set its sights on remaining among the top 50.

Dubase said his love for rugby began at a young age, long before he fully understood the technical side of the sport.

“I fell in love with rugby when I was still in primary school at Gonubie Primary. That’s where my passion for the game really started,” he said.

That passion followed him to Hudson Park High, where he progressed through the junior ranks, moving from the U14s to the U15 A side before making his first-team debut in grade 10.

By the time he matriculated in 2008, he had been named team captain — an early sign of the leadership that would shape his career.

After school, Dubase joined the Border U21 side, which later earned him a contract with the Border Bulldogs senior team.

Over the years, he played more than 100 matches for the team and was eventually appointed captain.

Between 2015 and 2017, he was part of the Kings Super Rugby squad, gaining experience at the highest level of the professional game.

While studying at the University of Fort Hare, Dubase also captained the university’s Varsity Shield team and represented the province in Sevens rugby, further sharpening his leadership skills.

His coaching career began in 2016, working alongside Dave Ales — a transition he describes as just as meaningful as his time on the field.

By 2022 and 2023, he was appointed forwards coach at Hudson Park High, before being promoted to head of rugby in 2025.

One of his proudest moments came in 2024, when he coached at Youth Week and later became forwards coach for the Border U21 team under head coach Lwazi Zangqa.

That year, the team won the Provincial Shield — Border’s first trophy since 1999.

“This was a very big achievement for us,” Dubase said.

He has also coached the Border U15 Qhawe team to victory at the Qhawe Tournament.

In addition to his role at Hudson, Dubase is an assistant coach at Craven Week and head coach at Police Park Rugby Club.

He also works with underprivileged schools, helping young players who might otherwise not have access to structured rugby programmes.

“Most of my time is taken by rugby, but I don’t feel it because it’s what I’m passionate about,” he said.

Dubase believes sport can open doors beyond the field.

“We can build careers through coaching, mentoring and even public speaking.

“Sport shouldn’t be seen as a fallback — it’s something young people can aim for.”

The school also announced that Claire Branford, who has been at the school since 2020 and was formerly the HOD of operations, had been named as the new department head of sports.