From being left at children’s home to bagging five matric distinctions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nqobile Mbuyisa, who was abandoned by her parents at 7, beat the odds and bagged matric 5 distinctions at Sophathisana Senior Secondary school in Reeston, and is set to study BSc degree in Agriculture, majoring in Animal Science.

Nqobile Mbuyisa, who was abandoned by her parents at the age of seven, has beaten the odds, achieving five distinctions at Sophathisana Senior Secondary School in Reeston, and is set to study towards a BSc degree in agriculture, majoring in animal science.

But behind the academic success is a childhood marked by loss, instability and emotional hardship.

The eldest of three, Nqobile said her mother, who was battling kidney failure, left her and her two younger siblings at an East London child and youth care centre.

“One of my brothers passed away during that time, and the other found a family that was willing to adopt him,” she said.

“For me, it was different. Every time someone wanted to take me, something would happen that stopped the process.”

Years later, in 2018, she finally found stability when Nombeko Makuleni, a woman from Reeston who had no children of her own, took her in.

“She was unemployed, but she made sure I never lacked anything,” Nqobile said.

“She always put my education first.”

She said her adoptive mother shielded her from pressure and made sure she could focus on school.

“During exams, she didn’t even want me to do chores. She said if I failed, I would blame her,” she said.

Despite this support, school was not always a safe space.

Nqobile said she endured years of bullying, which still affected her today.

“I was mocked about my eyes for as long as I can remember,” she said.

“I’m still insecure and struggle to take compliments.”

There were many nights she cried herself to sleep, questioning why life had dealt her so many hardships.

What kept her going, she said, was a promise she made to herself.

“I told myself the only way out was education and independence. I kept reminding myself that I would not grow up poor.”

She drew inspiration from Athenkosi Kwinana, whose story of rising from a difficult childhood gave her hope.

“When I heard his story and later met him, I realised my life could still change,” she said.

Nqobile credits her teachers for playing a major role in her journey.

“My English teacher, Khanyisa Nyulushe, always encouraged me when I was going through difficult phases,” she said.

Her isiXhosa teacher, Nororo Menye-Petse, motivated her constantly until the final day of matric.

She also received support from local nurse Nobom Nini, who gave her a quiet space to study and access to Wi-Fi at her Siphethubomi NPO.

“She made sure I was OK emotionally, not just academically,” Nqobile said.

Looking back, she says her success was not achieved alone.

“It was the people around me who saw my potential before I did,” she said.