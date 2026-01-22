MK Plans finally in place to resume renovation of Mdantsane art centre

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After months of delays, construction is set to resume at the beleaguered Mdantsane Arts Centre renovation project which has stalled for more than a year.

Nearly R13m of ratepayers’ money will now go towards the completion of the remaining scope of work for the project after the previous contractor, Mpelwane Developments, which was awarded the tender in August 2023, left the site following a contractual dispute with the Buffalo City metro.

Mpelwane Developments was also part of a joint venture for the upgrades at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium and Toyana Road project, both of which are at a standstill, two years after work began.

On Thursday last week, the newly appointed contractor, Mkhokheli Civils and Construction, along with city officials and arts centre tenants, held a handover ceremony at the site in Mdantsane Zone 2.

On Monday, construction workers employed to work on the project underwent medical assessments.

Ward councillor Zininzi Mntyingizane said completion of the project would take 10 months.

“We are happy with the developments and more especially with the contractor appointed because of its track record,” Mntyingizane said.

“We have seen its work in the internal bridges that were finished on time and without any employee issues.

“We hope this [record] will be passed on to the arts centre project because it is a huge one.”

Mntyingizane said after the completion of the current phase, more phases would be added.

“The project started to have some elements of vandalism which became a problem,” Mntyingizane said. “After the 10 months, more construction will happen in phases.”

The revitalised centre is set to feature a dance studio, music room, ceramics room and ablution facilities, all of which were welcomed by the artists, who have been using the space despite its deterioration.

Arts centre forum deputy chair Lungelo Mampofu said they were pleased the project was going ahead.

“We’re happy because the main contractor is from Mdantsane,” Mampofu said.

“He is a local businessman who has been highly approved by councillors because of his work locally.

“Mdantsane has many talented artists who need a facility like the arts centre for them to polish their talent.

“The delay really disrupted a lot of things for us. We pray that the main contractor does the right thing and finishes on time.”

Following the termination of Mpelwane’s contract in March 2025, the city advertised a new tender for the completion of the remaining work.

In July, Mkhokeli Civils and Construction was awarded the tender following its R12.9m bid.

The refurbishments in the previous contract were expected to take 12 months before work stalled.

Mdantsane artist Cinga Dyala, the founder of the World of Art Movement, said on Friday they were delighted with the resumption of the project.

Dyala, 37, won the Business and Arts SA top achiever award for 2019, was a provincial ambassador for the Business and Arts SA debut programme for 2020-2021, and was selected as one of the 200 Young South Africans for 2021 by the Mail & Guardian.

In 2018, she launched an arts festival for children — the Inkcubeko Yomntwana Arts Festival — a platform for children to gather in one space and embrace their talents, changing the narrative that artistic children are not smart.

She prepares her arts projects at the Mdantsane Arts Centre.

“We are happy it is resuming because the delays have been an inconvenience,” Dyala said.

“We couldn’t work properly because the parents did not trust it as a safe space for their children, and it’s difficult getting a venue in other locations.

“For instance, we’ve had situations where we have had a venue in a school but the operating times would clash.

“Even at Sisa, our safety and that of the children was not guaranteed, and that was our main concern.

“We didn’t have a conducive space for drama classes because at Sisa it was mostly outdoors.

“We are very excited and hope it will be secure this time around and functions well. Our programmes have been massively disrupted.”

Previously, the city said it was still committed to supporting the creative sphere within Buffalo City by making sure there was a conducive environment for artists to showcase and hone their skills.

The city also said once the art centre was revamped and functioning, it would be a hub for Mdantsane artists to network and connect with organisations within the art environment for support.

BCM spokesperson Bongani Fuzile had not responded to requests for comment by the time of publication.