New single reflects emotional soul of DJ Rizer Kwedini

Rizer Kwedini is set to release a new single.

Rising DJ and music producer Phiwokuhle Tonyela, popularly known as Rizer Kwedini, is set to release a new single titled Ndilimele on January 30, featuring acclaimed artists Krissey Govnor and Kuhle Ndiko.

The track will be released under Xhosa Vibe Music Entertainment and will be available on all major digital streaming platforms worldwide.

The song’s title, meaning “I am hurt”, reflects its emotional core and the deeply personal nature of the release.

The 21-year-old said the track was inspired by his own experiences of pain, healing and vulnerability, particularly following heartbreak.

“I wanted to give a voice to feelings that many people go through but don’t always express openly,” Tonyela said.

Rooted in Amapiano and Afro House, Ndilimele blends rich production, soulful vocals and contemporary African rhythms.

Tonyela said the sound reflected his growth as an artist and a person.

“Ndilimele shows growth in my sound, my confidence and my honesty,” he said.

“It’s okay to feel pain and still move forward. Healing is part of the journey.”

Tonyela said the collaboration came together organically. The studio session was unplanned and marked Ndiko’s first time recording in a professional studio.

“The chemistry was natural. We ended up creating a massive banger.”

Originally from Dutywa, Tonyela began his music journey in 2017, DJing at small gatherings and producing hip-hop beats at the age of 12.

What began as a childhood interest gradually developed into a serious pursuit as he spent more time refining his skills, experimenting with sound and learning the technical side of music production.

Over time his passion developed into purpose.

“Music is not just a hobby for me. It’s healing both for me and my people,” he said.

Influenced by Amapiano heavyweights such as Kelvin Momo, Bandros, Stixx and Kabza De Small, Tonyela has crafted a sound that balances deep percussion, melodic textures and spiritual undertones.

He describes it as a modern global sound rooted in depth and authenticity.

The single marks another milestone in a steadily growing career that has seen him perform at major events, including the Tenza Beach Festival, Mbhashe Municipality Festival and the Abakhaya Reunion Festival.

He has also shared stages with prominent artists such as Danger (Big Nuz), Mr Thela, Cairo CPT, The Soil and Master D.

Tonyela’s journey was significantly shaped by the late Siphosethu Poswa, known as Manani, founder of Xhosa Vibe Music Entertainment, who co-signed and mentored him early in his career.

Today Tonyela carries that legacy forward as a proud Xhosa Vibe member and CEO of the label, which focuses on uplifting emerging talent.

Looking ahead, he said more music was on the way, including an upcoming EP titled SoulNight and a joint project with Govnor.

“My music is evolving with more depth and feeling,” he said.

“I’m staying true to my roots while reaching new heights.”

True to the meaning behind his name, derived from “Riser”, Tonyela continues to represent growth, elevation and movement, both in life and in music, as he builds a legacy grounded in unity, resilience and self-belief.

