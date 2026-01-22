Truck carrying alcohol looted in East London

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A truck transporting alcohol was looted near the East London CBD on Wednesday morning.

The South African Breweries (SAB) truck was on its way towards town when it made a brief stop at Oxford Street in Southernwood.

According to bystanders, the driver pulled over after a pallet carrying sealed alcohol fell from the truck.

“As the driver was inspecting the car, the people started taking the alcohol off the truck; it became more chaotic as more joined,” the bystander said.

A worker at a nearby filling station said the incident happened at about 7am.

Although the police had arrived on the scene, large amounts of alcohol were looted.

“Just after I clocked in, I saw a lot of people looting. A white bakkie was the first to arrive. The police then came but people took the alcohol that fell onto the ground. Police eventually managed the situation,” the worker said.

A video circulating on social media showed school pupils nearby taking photographs of the incident, with one looter captured carrying two cases of cider beverages.

Two police vans were seen at the scene while the looters were taking the alcohol.

East London police are yet to comment.

