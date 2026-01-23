All systems go for 2026 Bathurst Agricultural Show

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The four-day Bathurst Agricultural Show will return from March 26-29, marking a 175-year tradition as part of the Eastern Cape farming community.

Organisers say the event will continue to draw on its long-standing traditions, with farming remaining at its core, while also introducing new experiences aimed at widening its appeal.

Livestock is expected to feature prominently. While possible foot-and-mouth restrictions mean stud cattle are unlikely to appear, organisers say their absence will be compensated for by competitions among farmers showcasing lambs, oxen and kapaters.

Pigs and a record number of poultry will also be on display.

One of the highlights of the event, the Elite Fat Stock and Kapater Livestock Sale, is expected to again draw large crowds.

Panel discussions on key agricultural topics will take place on Saturday morning.

At the opposite end of the showgrounds, Woody Cape will host its annual wildlife auction at midday on Saturday March 28, bringing buffalo and other game to the market.

The main arena will host the multi-discipline Bathurst Horse Show, presented by the Bathurst Riding Club.

Dressage, showing and show jumping will form part of the programme, with riders expected from across the province and beyond.

Other arena attractions will include a sheepdog display, performances by the Graeme College Steel Band and the St Andrews Prep Marimba Band, and the popular lawnmower race.

A parade of vintage and classic cars and bikes will offer visitors a chance to revisit earlier eras, while a variety of quad bikes, trucks, tractors and farm machinery will also be on display.

Entries are being invited for the Home & Garden, Art and Photography sections, with organisers calling on photographers, gardeners, crafters and artists to participate.

“This year’s home & garden as well as art & photography sections are going to be beautifully set up, with the help of BAS stalwarts with many years’ experience in this,” Bathurst Agricultural Show president Anne White said.

“Volunteers play such an important role in the Bathurst Agricultural Show and their passion for maintaining the integrity and traditions of the show shines through.”

The show will also include a stronger lifestyle and craft focus, reflecting its long-standing slogan, “where town and country meet”. Colourful displays of handmade crafts, preserves and home produce will be part of this section.

A “Cask & Cuisine” marquee will offer wine, gin and craft beer tastings, along with artisanal foods for sale and two-course dinners in the evenings prepared by chef Ray Hanekom-Barnard. Bookings will be required.

Vendors selling a range of products will fill the market section, while the food court will offer takeaway meals. A stage at the food court will host entertainment, particularly for children.

The Kidz Zone and crèche will provide a full programme of children’s activities, including workshops, carnival games, jumping castles, face painting and supervised care.

Live music will be staged at Bulls’ Inn and the Ulysses Clubhouse on Friday and Saturday evenings from 5pm to 9pm, with bands including Who Invited Karen and the Kowie River Rockers.

A programme of local sporting and artistic talent, along with expert talks and hands-on workshops, is also being finalised.

A pensioners’ discount will apply on the opening Thursday, which is also expected to be the main day for school group visits. — Talk of the Town