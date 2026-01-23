Gqom artist continues his journey with new track

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eastern Cape-born Gqom hitmaker Bonisi “Ranny T” Taleni, best known for his breakout single Ongabengi uyaloya, is set to officially release his long-awaited new track, Abantu Babantu, on February 12.

The song made its live debut in Berlin, Germany, in November, where Taleni performed to an international audience, marking a significant moment in his career.

The 46-year-old first entered the music scene in 2018 with Ongabengi uyaloya, a song that quickly gained traction and received extensive airplay on both local and national radio stations.

The success of the single marked a turning point in his career, opening doors beyond his home province.

In 2021, he relocated to Pretoria, where he worked with SlyJay Next Multimedia, one of the city’s leading music video production companies.

The move proved fruitful, as the music video for Ongabengi uyaloya enjoyed increased exposure on television music channels.

The breakthrough helped to cement his growing national profile.

His upcoming single, Abantu Babantu, reflects a journey of both musical and personal growth.

The song was initially conceived in Gauteng’s creative hub, Maboneng, where Taleni recorded early versions in his studio using a beat he received from Cape Town-based producer Lesedi Motlui, affectionately known as “Mr Sexy”.

The production was later finalised in Cape Town under Motlui’s guidance.

However, the song’s journey did not end there.

Determined to perfect it, Taleni revisited the track in November 2025 in Mdantsane, where he re-recorded, mixed and mastered it with Mncedi Zulu, also known as DJ Mnce.

The process took nearly six months, underscoring his commitment to delivering a refined and authentic sound.

Taleni wrote and performed the song, with “Mr Sexy” serving as the producer.

The lyrics of Abantu Babantu carry a strong social message about relationships, self-worth and appreciation.

“The idea behind Abantu Babantu is that someone’s trash can be someone else’s treasure.

“People are not picked from trees like apples, they are taken from people who don’t see value in them,” Taleni said.

Through the song, he urges couples to value and appreciate one another, linking disrespect in relationships to broader social challenges such as infidelity and gender-based violence.

“My main point is that people must value and appreciate their partners to minimise cheating and GBV in relationships,” he said.

All of Taleni’s music is released under his own professionally registered label, Sugarbae Entertainment and Production, which he said was testament to his independence and entrepreneurial spirit.

He said his recent performance in Berlin showed just how far his music had travelled.

Describing the show as outstanding, Taleni said fans had waited a long time to see him perform live.

Ongabengi uyaloya became a mass sing-along, while Abantu Babantu was well-received as a fresh introduction to international audiences.

He also paid tribute to his dancers, the Sugarbae Dance Crew, whose energetic “amahololo” moves had helped to set the stage alight.

Though he identifies as a kwaito artist, Taleni believes Gqom is the genre that truly carries the cultural heartbeat of home.

“Gqom represents our culture, what is made here at home,” he said, referring to the Eastern Cape, Cape Town and KwaZulu-Natal as the genre’s strongest pillars.

In 2024 alone, he released three tracks — Ongabengi uyaloya, Wacatcha Wagowa (Gqom version) and Wacatcha Wagowa (Amapiano version) — showcasing his versatility and evolving sound.

With Abantu Babantu now set for its official release, Taleni hopes the single will further establish his presence in SA’s Gqom movement and beyond.