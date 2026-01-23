Lady Zamar on her Afrobeats era, her moment of ‘Awakening’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lady Zamar is stepping boldly into a new era of Afrobeats. Her upcoming project, Emperor Eclipse: Realm 1 — Awakening, reflects her journey from heartbreak and introspection to rediscovering her feminine power.

The 30-year-old singer opens up her new chapter.

Why Afrobeats?

I feel the natural progression of me being honest resonates beyond one region. I’ve always loved different genres because we’re South African first and pan-African at heart.

I’ve always listened to pop, house, dance music, and African rhythms. Over time, I realised I love Afrobeats and wanted to learn more, studying artists like Wizkid, immersing myself in the culture rather than just playing with the sound.

What’s the concept behind Emperor Eclipse: Realm I — Awakening?

I’ve always loved creating worlds for myself and my fans − a safe space for expression. This album is symbolic, almost celestial in nature. It represents God and the moment I awakened. Awakening reflects my journey as a woman and artist.

Previous projects like King Zamar were joyful, and Monarch was heavy; this album is making me fully aware of who I am and where I’m going − boldly and unapologetically.

Lady Zamar on transforming into AfroBeats. (supplied)

How did your journey of healing and introspection influence your new music?

This album isn’t about the healing itself − it’s life after healing. Each song reflects a moment of becoming. Losing Sleep came after a breakup, but instead of being crushed, I turned it into a song.

Overall, it’s about understanding yourself and embracing life without holding onto the past. It’s a beautiful celebration of becoming.

How has overcoming challenges shaped you?

Challenges have shaped me profoundly. I wouldn’t be who I am without them. It’s not about glorifying hardships; they were horrible, but like gold and diamonds under pressure, we are refined.

Many would have given up, chosen bitterness, but I chose to rise. This process prepared me for my comeback and reminded me to stay authentic.

Lady Zamar on transforming into AfroBeats. (supplied)

What was the hardest part about staging a comeback?

Redefining myself and not letting people confine me to my past. I had to grow, find new ways to express myself, and embrace versatility. I’m not an Afrobeats artist forever − this is a transitional era.

I rediscovered who I am and accepted that some might not understand this new offering, but staying true to myself was key.

How has been fan reaction to your new era?

In public, people have always been respectful. Most negativity comes online and often from mass mentality rather than personal animosity. People who know me personally have expressed regret for ever saying anything negative.

Overall, I feel welcomed and appreciated.

Lady Zamar on transforming into AfroBeats. (supplied)

What else can fans expect from you in 2026?

There’s a lot of music coming out this year. I want people to never forget me [by] creating songs that teach the value of love, and celebrate life meaningfully.