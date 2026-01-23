Municipal officials suspected to be part of cable theft syndicates

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

While many across the Buffalo City Metro (BCM) celebrated the new year, Amalinda residents were left frustrated by the constant electricity cuts caused by stolen cables, which ruined their Christmas and New Year celebrations. Picture BCM/ File Photo

In a bid to fight the escalating scourge of crippling cable theft, which costs Buffalo City Metro ratepayers more than R100m a month, Eastern Cape police are hot on the heels of an unspecified number of municipal officials.

The provincial police believe these municipal workers are working closely with crime syndicates in stealing electricity cables around the city, rogue action that has dire consequences for the wellbeing of citizens and the economy of the city.

In their ongoing investigations, the police’s provincial crime intelligence unit has identified the involvement of municipal officials in these cable theft cases.

The provincial government said they were hot on the heels of the alleged crooked officials.

This was revealed by community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha on Thursday, while addressing a media briefing during a visit to BCM by acting police minister Firoz Cachalia.

Nqatha’s revelation comes amid the arrest of 11 people who are allegedly part of a syndicate linked to cable thefts.

The suspects, nabbed on separate occasions, include four women and seven men.

They are all still in custody.

The suspects were arrested in the past four weeks in Bhisho and East London, with the latest arrest taking place on Thursday morning when a suspect was allegedly caught red-handed and cornered while inside a manhole filled with electricity cables.

Speaking on the sidelines of the gathering at the Buffalo Volunteer Rifles Drill Hall in East London, Nqatha said a breakthrough was expected soon.

“We have come to the conclusion that some municipal officials are involved in these cases of cable theft, because the culprits know exactly where the cables are located.

“We have identified this through police investigations and information obtained by the crime intelligence unit.

“I cannot give you the full details for now, because this is part of ongoing investigations.

“But all I can tell you is that there are strong leads that some municipal officials are involved, which we are following.

“We are hot on their tails and a breakthrough might be realised soon,” Nqatha said.

Cachalia was in the metro to meet up with various stakeholders, including BCM’s political leadership led by mayor Princess Faku, Nqatha, community police forums, the business sector and traditional leaders, as part of the government’s plans to foster partnerships with key stakeholders in the fight against crime.

The meeting was held behind closed doors.

Speaking on the sidelines, Faku confirmed that police were following up information that linked various metro officials to infrastructure vandalism and cable theft cases.

Faku confirmed that she had asked Cachalia for national government intervention to defeat the theft syndicates.

“The intervention we are asking for is to deal with vandalism of municipal infrastructure, with the acting national police commissioner [Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili] raising the issue of a special task team being established to assist in the fight at national and provincial levels.

“We know that crime intelligence and various law enforcement agencies are already working closely in investigating some of these cases, hence there are strong leads indicating the involvement of our own officers in this.

“We are happy with their progress,” Faku said.

Faku said there were 76 formal scrap metal businesses in BCM, and a proliferation of many informal ones.

She said the city was planning to introduce a by-law that would outlaw scrap metal businesses in the city.

“We are losing around R120m a month to electricity infrastructure vandalism.

“The effect of cable theft is very huge and is disorganising homes, businesses and the entire community, hence we want to put a motion in council that all scrap dealers be abolished in the city,” Faku said.

She said city authorities were quite surprised that there were women among those nabbed for alleged cable theft.

Mosikili said cable theft was a continuous challenge, which they were dealing with through their crime threat analysis approach.

She said cables stolen in the country were sometimes illegally channelled to neighbouring countries.

Cachalia said their meeting in BCM was a very important engagement, used to build a foundation in their fight against crime.

“We understand that working with provinces and the local government sphere, we can improve on safety and security,” he said.

Cachalia, who was in Gqeberha for a similar gathering on Wednesday, said a lot of complaints had been received about the state of infrastructure and lack of adequate resources in police stations in the Eastern Cape.

“In the Eastern Cape, as one of the largest provinces in the country, there is always a backlog in terms of infrastructure development, but we have short-term solutions we are working on,” he said.