Suspected cable thief caught red-handed in manhole

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Buffalo City Metro has been plagued by cable theft in the past few weeks, and the scourge has affected households, businesses, and even essential institutions such as the police. File photo

A suspected cable thief was caught inside a manhole by a private security official in the early hours of Thursday.

The Buffalo City Metro has been plagued by cable theft in the past few weeks, and the scourge has affected households, businesses, and even essential institutions such as the police.

In Qonce, where many cable thieves are caught, the suspect was nabbed allegedly in the process of cutting electricity cables believed to be leading to the main police station in the town.

The 36-year-old suspect was arrested in Ayliff Street, in front of the Momentum building, just more than a kilometre from the police station.

The manhole contained cables which powered a large part of the area, and the suspect appeared to know exactly where the cables were and where they led.

Red Alert Qonce branch manager Morne Venter said the suspect had ducked under water in the manhole, and it was only when he put his head up to breathe that he was apprehended.

A Red Alert official, returning from an alert, caught the suspect at about 3am after spotting the heavy cement manhole cover set aside.

He then allegedly saw the suspect cutting cables.

“The reaction officer waited, and when he [suspect] came up [from the manhole] he arrested him and took him to the police station.”

Venter said there was an electricity outage at the police station caused by the cut cables. It also affected other areas in the CBD.

BCM spokesperson Bongani Fuzile welcomed the arrest, saying this brought to 11 the number of people arrested for cable theft since December.

“The suspect was apprehended as part of ongoing investigations into the vandalism and theft of critical municipal infrastructure.

“While investigations are still under way, the municipality is encouraged by this latest breakthrough and commends the work of the police and all law-enforcement agencies involved.

“It represents a significant step forward in dismantling syndicates that continue to undermine service delivery, disrupt electricity and water supply, and negatively impact businesses and communities,” Fuzile said.

“Cable theft is an attack on development and on the dignity of our people.

“It steals from the poor, damages the economy, and weakens confidence in public services.”

Fuzile urged BCM residents to report any suspicious behaviour and activity related to infrastructure vandalism to the police or the city’s law enforcement services.

Police Captain Mluleki Mbi confirmed the arrest and said the suspect was due to appear in the Qonce magistrate’s court on Friday charged with interference and damage to essential infrastructure.