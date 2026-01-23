Two more scholar transport victims from Vanderbijlpark are named

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thato Moetji and Sagwadi Mathe, two grade 12 pupils from Hoërskool Vanderbijlpark, on Thursday died of injuries sustained in the scholar transport incident that took place on Monday.

The two scholar transport victims who died of their injuries in hospital were grade 12 pupils from Hoërskool Vanderbijlpark.

The Gauteng education department named them as Thato Moetji and Sagwadi Mathe.

“Their lives, bright and full of promise, touched their schools, families and communities in ways that will be forever remembered,” the department said.

The schoolgirls died in the early hours of Thursday after a collision between their scholar transport minibus and a truck on the R553 Golden Highway in Vanderbijlpark on Monday.

The crash also claimed the lives of 12 other children, who were in grades 1 to 11.

Two other people and the truck driver sustained injuries.

The driver, Ayanda Dludla, appeared in court on Thursday on 14 counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, operating a motor vehicle without a certificate of fitness, driving without a professional driving permit and operating an unlicensed motor vehicle.

He did not apply for bail. The matter was postponed to March 5 for further investigations.

TimesLIVE