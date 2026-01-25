Health department assures no ARV shortage despite supplier issues

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The department says current stock levels remain sufficient, with provinces holding enough supplies to meet demand in the short-term. Stock image.

The health department has assured the public that South Africa is not facing a shortage of antiretroviral (ARV) medicines despite reports that two suppliers awarded contracts under the current ARV tender have entered business rescue.

Department spokesperson Foster Mohale said supply challenges linked to companies experiencing financial difficulties were not new and had long been anticipated in government procurement planning.

The department has historically maintained buffer stock to guard against supply disruptions, he said, adding that improved systems were now in place to achieve the same objective.

Mohale said the decision to award the ARV tender to multiple suppliers was a deliberate risk mitigation strategy aimed at ensuring continuity of supply in the event of supply constraints by any individual contracted supplier.

“This approach enables the department to respond swiftly by engaging alternative contracted suppliers where necessary.

“Following notification of supply challenges experienced by the affected companies, the department immediately engaged them to establish the causes and expected timelines for resolution.”

He added that contingency measures were activated simultaneously to prevent any disruption in the supply of the life-saving medication. The department engaged other awarded suppliers to increase production and supply volumes to cover any shortfalls.

Current stock levels remained sufficient, with provinces holding enough supplies to meet demand in the short-term.

“Based on current consumption data and stock monitoring, provinces have sufficient stock of the affected antiretroviral medicines to cover about three months of expected demand.

“Stock levels continue to be closely monitored at national and provincial levels to ensure uninterrupted availability.”

Mohale said the department understood the consequences of any ARV shortages and would not allow such a situation to arise.

“The department assures the public, healthcare workers and patients that we are not about to run out of ARVs.”

He urged patients to continue collecting their medication as usual.

TimesLIVE