Matatiele youth builds green legacy

While completing an internship that equipped him with practical environmental management skills, Atang Ramabele from Nchodu Village in Matatiele developed the idea to start a business focused on clearing alien and invasive trees and converting the biomass into charcoal and briquettes.

The young student recognised an opportunity to create jobs and build a legacy for his family while tackling the environmental threat posed by invasive plants.

He named the business Morumotsho, a Sotho word meaning “a black forest”, inspired by a nearby hill overrun with black wattle — the source of the business’s key raw material.

“I came up with the idea in 2019 while I was doing a one-year internship with Environmental and Rural Solutions (ERS), in partnership with the World Wildlife Fund and FirstRand.

“The business currently employs 10 workers and plays an important role in local job creation and environmental restoration,” Ramabele said.

To date, the enterprise has produced just under 25,583 tonnes of charcoal, marking not only a significant milestone in sustainable production but also a major contribution to the rehabilitation of previously invaded land.

Morumotsho is actively developing new bio-products, including wood vinegar and briquettes, and is exploring ways to improve production efficiency.

As a young business, Morumotsho has received important support on its growth journey. The Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency (SEDFA) assisted with funding for briquette-making machinery. Avocado Vision, an organisation supporting small businesses, provided additional equipment funding, while ERS supplied Personal Protective Equipment.

Like many small enterprises, the journey has not been easy. One of the major challenges has been transporting the charcoal and biomass.

“We don’t have our own transport, such as a tractor, trailer, truck or van. This causes delays, especially during climate-related weather conditions. When it rains, we can’t move the charcoal because the road we use is in poor condition.

“The tractor we rely on struggles to get through, so we often have to wait at least a week before we can continue. This affects our ability to deliver to clients on time. Hiring extra people to help is also very costly,” he explained.

Future Plans

Over the next few years, Morumotsho Charcoal Production aims to diversify its revenue streams, enter new biomass value chains, and strengthen collaboration within local networks. Plans include investing in advanced kilns, expanding into international markets, creating more job opportunities, and contributing to a greener, more circular economy.