Nigeria military to try officers over alleged plot to topple government

A probe by Nigeria’s military found that some of the 16 officers arrested last year for misconduct may have been plotting to overthrow the government and they will now face trial, the defence headquarters said in a statement on Monday.

The statement said the investigation uncovered firm cases against several, including “allegations of plotting to overthrow the government”, but gave no details of the plans or how many of the 16 were involved.

Defence spokesperson Maj-Gen Samaila Uba said the officers were detained in October and those now accused of plotting a coup will face a military judicial panel.

If found guilty the officers would face the death penalty.

President Bola Tinubu in October replaced Nigeria’s service chiefs in a sweeping shake-up of the military leadership aimed at bolstering security as the country confronts multiple armed threats.

Reuters