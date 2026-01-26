Private jet crashes in flames at Maine airport with eight on board

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Few details were available, but a government official briefed on the matter told Reuters there was a significant fire after the crash.

A private jet crashed in flames as it was taking off from a Maine airport with eight people on board, the US aviation regulator said, but their fate and identities were not immediately known.

Sunday’s crash of a twin-engine turbofan jet, a Bombardier Challenger 600, at Bangor International Airport happened at about 7.45pm, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said, adding it planned to investigate.

Few details were available, but a government official briefed on the matter told Reuters there was a significant fire after the crash.

Light snow had started falling at the airport before the crash, weather reports showed, but authorities gave no immediate indication that weather played a role in the accident.

A winter storm warning covered most of Maine, including Bangor, the state’s third-largest city.

DEVELOPING: CHALLENGER 650 CRASHES DURING TAKEOFF IN MAINE



A Bombardier Challenger 650 private jet has crashed during takeoff at Bangor International Airport (BGR), Maine, with 8 people on board, according to multiple reports.



The aircraft, N10KJ (A00345), is registered to… pic.twitter.com/B9HP8KMSkS — Turbine Traveller (@Turbinetraveler) January 26, 2026

The aeroplane had arrived in Maine from Texas, the government official said. The company listed as its registered owner shares a Houston address with Arnold & Itkin, a personal injury law firm.

FAA records show the craft went into service in April 2020.

The FAA said it would investigate the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Reuters