Pupils left to walk 15km to school as scholar transport providers unpaid

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

About 60 pupils from Tshholomnqa High School have to wake up at the crack of dawn to embark on a 15km walk from their homes in Tsaba village to get to school on time.

This is because their scholar transport service providers have not been paid by the Eastern Cape transport department.

Parent, Sisipho Mtikitiki, said she had to wake her son up at 5.30am, so that he could get to school by the time it started at 8am.

“My child is in grade 11 this year, and it is concerning that with them not having transportation, it will affect them academically, because they always come back very tired from school,” Mtikitiki said.

She said families hoped a solution would be found soon, especially before the cold winter months.

“I am concerned about their safety, and in winter it is still dark, and they become easy targets of muggings.”

Community member, Thandile Mtikitiki, said pupils risked their lives crossing the Tsaba River, which overflowed when it rained.

“There are days when they use a shortcut, which is more dangerous, as there is a river that flows there,” he said.

“If there was at least a pedestrian bridge for them [it would help] as we have lost many lives from people trying to cross the river.”

He said parents had approached the department of transport about the problem.

“We were promised last year in October that there will be a solution, but nothing has been done yet,” he said.

Department of transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the issue was receiving attention from both the departments of transport and education.

We were promised last year in October that there will be a solution, but nothing has been done yet — Thandile Mtikitiki, cCommunity member

“Yes, the department is aware of the reported challenges relating to scholar transport services affecting Tsholomnqa High School pupils.

“The matter is being attended to by the departments of education and transport to have it resolved,” Binqose said.

While concerns have been raised about the number of pupils affected, Binqose said the department was still verifying the exact numbers.

“At this stage, the department is in the process of verifying the exact number of pupils affected.

“Preliminary reports indicate that a number of pupils who rely on scholar transport on this route have been affected, and a confirmed figure will be communicated once verification has been concluded,” he said.

Binqose attributed the disruption to broader funding and capacity challenges within the scholar transport programme, particularly at the start of the school year.

“The reality is we always have a challenge of demand far exceeding the available funds to supply.

“These challenges become more pronounced in the first two weeks of the school year, as we have to rejig our database to accommodate new intakes, particularly grades 1 and 8.

“These challenges are under review by the department.”

When asked whether service providers had been contracted for the Tsholomnqa route, Binqose said the matter was still being investigated.

He said the department was working with relevant stakeholders to limit the impact on pupils.

“The department is working closely with the department of education, school management and local stakeholders to explore arrangements to minimise the impact on pupil attendance and safety while permanent solutions are finalised,” Binqose said.

He said the department was treating the matter as a priority and would communicate timelines once outstanding issues had been resolved.

DA shadow MEC for education, MPL Horatio Hendricks, said he was aware of the situation at Tsholomnqa High and described the reports as deeply concerning.

DA shadow MEC for education, MPL Horatio Hendricks. Picture: Eugene Coetzee (EUGENE COETZEE)

“Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. It reflects a much broader crisis in the Eastern Cape’s scholar transport system,” he said.

He added that similar challenges were being experienced at schools across the province, with tens of thousands of pupils who qualified for scholar transport receiving no assistance from the department of transport.

“Many families in rural areas are forced to make unsafe and impractical journeys because the programme is neither properly funded nor effectively managed,” Hendricks said.

He attributed the problem to chronic underfunding and poor management of the scholar transport programme.

He said the DA did not support the department’s 2025/2026 budget or its subsequent adjustment budget, as both failed to adequately provide for scholar transport.

“The original budget was cut from about R1bn to R794m, despite at least 60,000 qualifying pupils still being excluded from the programme.

“The adjustment budget offered no real solution, no contingency plan and no additional funding to address the crisis,” Hendricks said.

He warned that the funding shortfall had serious consequences, including unpaid operators, unmaintained vehicles and broken contracts, leaving parents and pupils stranded.

Constitutional rights

He also referred to a December 2024 ruling by the Makhanda high court, which found that the departments of transport and education had acted unconstitutionally by failing to provide scholar transport to qualifying pupils.

The court ruled that scholar transport formed part of the constitutional right to basic education and ordered both departments to ensure that all qualifying pupils receive transport for the 2025 academic year.

“Despite this clear court order, implementation has been slow and inconsistent.

“Many pupils, including those at Tsholomnqa High School, remain without transport well into the current academic year,” Hendricks said.

He said the ongoing crisis undermined pupils’ constitutional rights, placed additional financial and safety burdens on families, and entrenched educational inequality in rural communities.

“The DA will continue to fight for proper, ring-fenced funding for scholar transport, better planning and implementation by the departments of transport and education, full compliance with the Makhanda high court order and the restoration of the programme to the department of education, where it rightly belongs.”