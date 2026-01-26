Services suffer in Mthatha as public works fails to settle municipal bill

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As scores of employees in two state buildings in Mthatha continue to work from home, the Eastern Cape public works department has admitted it owes the local municipality millions of rand in unpaid rates and services.

The Dispatch reported in November that the King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality (KSD) disconnected the electricity supply to the Botha Sigcau and KD Matanzima buildings, forcing staff in many departments to engage in remote work.

At the time, KSD mayor Nyaniso Nelani said the municipality had attempted to reach out to public works without success and warned that the time for freeloading by government departments was over.

This week, Eastern Cape public works spokesperson Vuyani Nkasayi confirmed the department owed about R3.5m to the municipality for rates and services in the two buildings.

“The KSD municipality disconnected electricity for outstanding debt on rates and services for other government properties and not necessarily for Botha Sigcawu and KD Matanzima buildings,” he said.

“[The department] is experiencing a shortage of funds and has been unable to settle the debt with the municipality.

“We are aware that this disconnection is affecting service delivery in the area and as public works we would like to apologise for this inconvenience. We are engaging the municipality on the issue.”

The era of arrangements is over. It is grossly unfair to law-abiding ratepayers when state entities default on their obligations. — Olwethu Mabovula

In November, Nelani’s spokesperson, Olwethu Mabovula, said KSD was owed in excess of R149m and that most of the debt had been incurred by properties owned by public works.

Nelani said nonpayment of rates negatively affected the municipality’s revenue and the sustainability of its services and warned government departments that the time for negotiating was over.

“The era of arrangements is over. It is grossly unfair to law-abiding ratepayers when state entities default on their obligations,” he said.

Government departments housed in the two buildings include health, social development, transport, education, agriculture, sport, recreation, arts and culture, environmental affairs, the police VIP protection service and social security agency Sassa.

“These properties fall under the ownership of the provincial department of public works,” Nelani said.

“Despite repeated attempts by the municipality to engage public works on a feasible payment arrangement, no response was received.

“This left the municipality with no alternative but to enforce standard credit control measures.”

A government employee based at Botha Sigcau previously said that they were battling even to make photocopies of documents and often had to go to other departments in other buildings to perform this task.

He said public transport operators who required permits were unable to get them because of the impasse.

The 11-storey Botha Sigcau and six-floor KD Matanzima buildings together house almost 20 government departments.

It is the second time the two buildings have been disconnected in the past year for failing to pay their bills.

The Public Servants’ Association of SA’s labour relations officer, Welcome Ngcobo, expressed concern on Friday that many government employees in Mthatha had to continue working from home.

“We are very concerned because it means service delivery is affected. Remember there are walk-ins who cannot be attended to.

“Unfortunately, it is the poorest of the poor who are now suffering as they cannot get services at those buildings.”

He said the association had been informed by some of its members that people employed by the department of education continued to work in the dark Botha Sigcau building.

“There is definitely a safety risk issue here. If a building is dark, it becomes inaccessible. There is the other issue of injury on duty.

“As the PSA we are very concerned because should someone get injured while on duty, are those people going to be paid or are they entering that [Botha Sigcau] building at their own risk?”

He questioned why the debt had been allowed to balloon to millions of rand, saying the department of public works should ensure there was accountability.

Ngcobo said blame could not be laid at the municipality’s door as it had its own programmes to run, including ensuring that it was able to provide proper roads infrastructure in the area.

