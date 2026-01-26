Threading dreams into reality

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pontsho Motswane's grandmother played a crucial role in the development and creation of Lele’s Creation.

What started as a hobby for Pontsho Motswane in 2006 eventually grew into a business that now provides employment for her and others.

Lele’s Creation is a 100% Black-owned company based in Postmasburg, Northern Cape. It specialises in tailoring garments, clothing embroidery, printing and supplementary printing.

Pontsho’s grandmother played a crucial role in the development and creation of Lele’s Creation. From a young age, Pontsho developed a deep love and passion for tailoring under her grandmother’s guidance, a foundation that would later see her turning her talent into a meaningful career.

Today, Lele’s Creation has three employees.

“Every garment tells a story, and the brand is deeply rooted in women’s empowerment, celebrating strength, identity and the power of women to lead and create.”

She received funding from SEDA (now called Sedfa) to help grow her business. This support enabled her to purchase a printing machine and a heat press with the first round of funding.

From that moment, people started to support her brand as they saw all the range of services and products she offers.

Sedfa also played a huge role in promoting her business by taking Lele’s Creation to an exhibition show at the Sandton Exhibition Centre.

The platform gave her brand valuable exposure and introduced her work to a wider audience. “It also opened doors for networking and potential partnerships.”

Beyond business, Pontsho is committed to giving back. She runs a programme aimed at young people who have completed matric but have not yet progressed to tertiary institutions.

“Through this initiative, they learn sewing and basic entrepreneurship skills, opening doors to future employment or even starting their own small businesses,” said Pontsho.

Her dream is to expand the company, employing more people and nurturing fashion designers groomed by Lele’s Creation, all with the mission of supporting the community and providing exceptional service to customers.