RECORDED | DJ Warras murder trial continues

DJ Warras murder trial continues

Victor Majola is accused of orchestrating the killing of the DJ last month. (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

The man accused of killing media personality Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock is in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Monday for the verdict on his bail application.

Victor Majola is accused of orchestrating the killing of the DJ last month.

