Admissions crisis at Eastern Cape universities

The future for many of the more than 44,000 Eastern Cape matriculants who obtained bachelor’s passes in their 2025 exams may not be at a university.

The province’s four universities, and many others across SA, are struggling to keep up with the high demand for places from those who wish to study.

A total of 106,561 candidates sat for their 2025 matric exams in the province, with 84.2%, or 89,694, achieving a pass.

Countrywide, more than 656,000 pupils passed, with more than 345,000 candidates obtaining bachelor’s passes.

But not all will find university places — there is simply not enough space.

Education MEC Fundile Gade this week said the absorption rate in the province’s universities and TVET colleges was around 50,000 places, and some applications would come from outside the province.

The University of Fort Hare’s JP Roodt said UFH had received applications from 35,000 prospective students, and the university had an undergraduate enrolment target of 4,096.

So far, 2,507 first-year students had registered.

“Demand across all qualifications remains high and most undergraduate programmes are currently full,” he said.

“Late applications were opened [this week] for selected programmes.

“The university is receiving funding confirmations from NSFAS for students entering the university for the first time, and this process is running smoothly.”

Walter Sisulu University said while it had received applications from more than 300,000 potential students from across the country and beyond, it had space for just more than 7,400 first-years.

University spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo said they were not entertaining late applications.

“The number of 7,403 places is guided by government funding and signed off by the department of higher education and training, which must pay subsidies for each student enrolled. WSU must adhere to the quota.”

The situation was similar for Nelson Mandela University.

Spokesperson Zandile Ngwendu said they had received 297,524 applications but could accommodate just more than 8,500 first-year students. No late applications were being accepted.

Rhodes University told the Dispatch it had 1,750 open undergraduate places for the 2026 academic year.

“These places were awarded to the top applicants from approximately 22,000 applications … Rhodes has not needed to re-open applications after the closing date of September 30 2025 and therefore no late applications have been considered," the university said in a statement.

Gade warned that the country was facing a growing higher education crisis, driven by the limited number of available places at universities and the TVET sector.

“If you look at the absorption rate, combined with the TVET sector and the universities, that is not even half of the percentage of bachelor’s passes that the country is producing.”

He cautioned that the mismatch between matric outcomes and available post-school opportunities posed serious risks for young people, particularly those who passed but were unable to find a place.

He said the issue needed to be addressed with urgency or, he warned, there was potential social instability if access to education continued to shrink.

“It’s a silent revolution ready to blow out of proportion.”

Gade said the province was considering the establishment of a new, specialised university, though discussions were still at an early stage.

“I was speaking with the premier [Oscar Mabuyane] about this.”

He said the institution should be designed to address development needs and critical skills shortages.

“When we design a new university in the province, we need to look at the issues within our country, the fundamental issues in the province, and where the skills shortages are.”

Mabuyane described the province’s growing higher education crisis as “very concerning”.

He warned that current university infrastructure could not keep pace with the rising numbers of qualifying matriculants.

He said he would soon meet the vice-chancellors of the province’s four universities “to look better at how we are dealing with the situation at hand and examine ways to collaborate and address the challenges posed by rising student numbers”.

Mabuyane said SA universities should consider new approaches, including online distance learning offerings, to accommodate as many students as possible.

A new university definitely needed consideration.

“If you look at the province, you can’t have the whole former Transkei dependent on WSU as the only university.

“Look at the population and how it’s growing,” he said.

The premier also urged matriculants to consider alternatives to traditional university study, including online degrees offered by international institutions.

He said other universities should also consider establishing satellite campuses.

Parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education and training chair Tebogo Letsie said it was a deep concern that SA’s public universities would once again be unable to accommodate all of 2025’s qualifying matriculants.

While public universities could accommodate about 235,000 first-year students, there would not be space for more than 100,000 bachelor pass pupils.

“The number of candidates passing matric is higher than the opportunities available in these institutions,” Letsie said.

Letsie attributed the shortfall to limited government subsidies and funding pressures affecting the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

While public universities remained the preferred option for most applicants, Letsie encouraged students and families to also consider accredited private higher education institutions — while warning against unregistered operators.

Dr Felicity Coughlan of the Independent Institute of Education said the situation was unlikely to change any time soon.

“However, that does not mean affected matriculants have to give up on the dreams they had for their futures, and settle for a different line of work completely.”

Coughlan said while there was no doubt SA needed more vocationally skilled people, telling someone who wanted to pursue a degree in commerce or law to rather pursue a technical qualification was not necessarily helpful advice.

Their degree dreams could still be realised at the close to 120 registered private higher education institutions across the country — institutions subject to the same oversight as public universities and whose qualifications were highly respected in the workplace.

Education expert Prof Jonathan Jansen said: “The root of this problem is the hyperinflation of grade 12 results.

“Too many students obtain bachelor’s passes and the result is this mess we see now.

“Where was the planning between higher education and basic education? We look like amateurs in the world of educational planning.

“Have an NSC exam which is much tougher — raise the standards, in other words — so that only those who can pass at university achieve a bachelor’s."

Daily Dispatch