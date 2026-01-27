ANC condemns king’s ‘imperialist-driven’ association with Israel, Trump

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dalindyebo has previously been politically active across party lines. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi

The ANC in the Eastern Cape has condemned AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo for what it described as a “counter-revolutionary stance on imperialism”, accusing him of aligning himself with Israel and Western powers at the expense of SA’s long-standing support for Palestine.

The backlash followed Dalindyebo’s meeting on Thursday with senior Israeli diplomat David Saranga, the director of the Digital Diplomacy Bureau at Israel’s ministry of foreign affairs, at the king’s Nkulekweni private residence in Mthatha.

It was the third engagement between the two, following earlier meetings in October and December, during which the king led a delegation of traditional leaders and two of his children on a visit to Israel.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Dalindyebo lashed out at the ANC, President Cyril Ramaphosa and EFF leader Julius Malema, declaring his friendship with the West and describing US President Donald Trump as his ally.

“Israel is my home. Donald Trump is my friend,” the king said, adding that he remained an ally of Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

ANC provincial spokesperson Yanga Zicina described Dalindyebo’s remarks as “imperialist-driven and egregious”.

“This stance undermines the principles of sovereignty, dignity and self-determination that South Africa fought for during apartheid and is a betrayal of our nation’s long-standing solidarity with the people of Palestine, who are in a protracted struggle against Israeli apartheid and occupation,” Zicina said.

He said imperialism perpetuated inequality, exploitation and oppression, particularly in Africa.

“Supporting imperialism is tantamount to supporting the exploitation of the weak by the strong, which is scandalous and undermines the sovereignty and dignity of nations,” he said.

Zicina accused the king of political opportunism, citing his shifting allegiances and recent association with Israel, which led to his removal from the EFF.

“The king’s overzealous support for Israel’s actions in Gaza is a stark reminder of his disregard for the ANC’s principled position on Palestine,” he said.

He said the AbaThembu monarchy’s dignity had been compromised by what he described as the king’s reckless statements.

“It is alarming that the AbaThembu kingdom has been reduced to a travesty by the current king’s support for Western imperialism,” Zicina said.

He said the late King Sabata Dalindyebo, a respected anti-apartheid figure, would never have condoned imperialism.

The ANC also distanced itself from what it termed Dalindyebo’s irresponsible utterances, saying they did not reflect the values of the Eastern Cape.

“Never can we allow our mineral resources to be looted by imperialists from the West through puppets such as King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo,” Zicina said.

Despite the criticism, Dalindyebo remained defiant, telling his detractors to “go to hell”.

“I used to support the East for many years, but now I am standing with the West.

“Donald Trump is my friend. Israel is my home,” he said.

“If you are the enemy of Trump, pack and go. Leave South Africa. I am under the protection of Israel and the West.”

He accused Ramaphosa of blocking Western assistance and warned against closer ties with China and Russia.

“The West colonised us before — this is time to reconcile.

“Be warned: China and Russia will colonise South Africa,” he said.

Dalindyebo also took aim at Malema, insisting he would not leave the EFF despite his membership being terminated in December after his Israel visit.

“Nobody can dismiss me. If the CIC does not want me in the EFF, he must leave the EFF. I am going nowhere,” he said.

He said political parties should allow differing opinions.

“If they support Russia and China, they can go there.

“If I support Israel and Trump, I will go there,” he said.

Dalindyebo has previously been politically active across party lines.

He was an ANC activist who went into exile, later joining the DA in 2013 before his membership was cancelled in 2015 after his conviction.

He became an EFF member in 2021.