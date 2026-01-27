Drunk driving accounts for 21% of Cape Town traffic arrests in January

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Traffic officers recorded 82 arrests – 62 for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The City of Cape Town’s enforcement agencies arrested 404 suspects in the past week, making for 1,358 arrests in total in January.

During weekly patrols, Cape Town Metro Police officers made 146 arrests, including 22 for driving under the influence, and issued 3,923 traffic and by-law fines.

Law enforcement officers made 176 arrests and issued 11,502 notices, while traffic officers recorded 82 arrests — 62 for driving under the influence of alcohol, impounded 202 public transport vehicles and executed 1,519 warrants of arrest.

The Public Emergency Communication Centre recorded 1,579 calls for assistance at the weekend. Of the calls received, 57 were for motor vehicle accidents, including where pedestrians were involved.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said the steep increase in the number of arrests is a feather in the cap for enforcement agencies but also a reminder of the payday phenomenon — particularly given that drunk driving arrests in the past week accounted for nearly 21% of all those who ended up behind bars.

“I really do wish more people could start connecting the dots and see how improved personal accountability and better decision-making can ease the load on enforcement and emergency services, and also improve public safety,” Smith said.